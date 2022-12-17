SWIMMING ROUNDUPPittston Area teams sweep openers

The Pittston Area boys and girls swimming teams got their season off to a successful start by both beating visiting Nanticoke in Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference opener.

Wyoming Area started its season Tuesday with both teams falling in meets at Hazleton Area.

Pittston Area girls 123, Nanticoke 26

Cassie Hintze won four events to lead the Lady Patriots to the victory.

Hintze won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Daniela Bermudez (500 freestyle) and Avery Antal (200 individual medley) won individual events and were part of the 200 medley relay win with Marissa Christ and Hannah Garcia.

Gisella Dauchert, Bella Petrucci and Molly Fetchko were on both winning freestyle relay teams with Hintze.

Alex Mortimer (diving), Kaitlin Kozlowski (100 butterfly) and Makenzie Kaminski (100 breaststroke).

Pittston Area boys 68, Nanticoke 29

Ryan Hintze won four events, two individual and two relay, in the win.

Hintze won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relay teams.

Jake Grzech and Tanner Osborne each won one individual event and two relays.

Grzech won the 100 backstroke and Osborne the 500 freestyle. They were both on the 400 freestyle relay team. Grzech also was on the medley relay while Osborne was on the 200 freestyle relay.

Jeff Ross, Josiah Lyons and Frank Garcia each won relays.

Hazleton Area 93, Wyoming Area girls 75

Ameriana Walker won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke as Wyoming Area took five of the 12 events at Hazleton Area.

Eva Menditto (200 free), Lucia Campenni (100 free) and Bianca Pizano (diving) had the other wins.

Hazleton Area 111, Wyoming Area boys 31

Ben Canfield won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle for Wyoming Area during the loss at Hazleton Area.