Berwick, PA

WRESTLING ROUNDUPWyoming Area falls in opener of title defense

 5 days ago

Wyoming Area’s hopes of repeating as Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 wrestling champion took a serious hit when the Warriors fell to Berwick at home, 51-23, Wednesday night in their WVC opener.

The Bulldogs dominated the upper weights, outscoring the Warriors, 24-0, from 172 to 285 with three pins and a forfeit.

Berwick had six pins in all, five of them in the first period, as well as a technical fall.

Anthony Evanitsky won by pin in 20 seconds at 160 pounds for the Warriors. Connor Novakowski, at 114, and Jonathan Stone, at 138, also won by pin.

Jaden Pepe earned Wyoming Area’s other points with a 17-0 technical fall at 139.

Wallenpaupack 58, Pittston Area 15

Pittston Area lost at Wallenpaupack Dec. 10, falling for the third time in four matches after starting 4-0.

The Buckhorns outscored the Patriots, 22-0, from 121 through 139 at the start, then 30-0, with the help of three forfeits, from 189 to 114 at the end of the match.

James Spindler had gotten the Patriots back within 28-15 with a pin at 172.

Julian Everitt had a first-period pin at 145, followed by Jacob Aftewicz’s decision at 152.

