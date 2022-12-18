ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Bounces Above $1.2K, Bitcoin Touches December Lows (Market Watch)

The market remains indecisive, although Ethereum managed to bounce above $1.2K. Bitcoin is also headed for $17K after marking its lowest point in December. Most of the cryptocurrencies were trading in the red yesterday, but a lot of them staged slight recoveries and bounced off a bit. The moves come...
cryptopotato.com

UK Advertising Regulator Flags Crypto.com’s NFT Promotion

With the crypto regulatory framework taking shape, advertising remains in the spotlight. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) – UK’s advertising regulator – banned an NFT promotion by Crypto.com on December 21. According to the press release, ASA flagged a paid-for Facebook advertisement for the crypto platform, citing...
cryptopotato.com

Mizar Announces Non-Custodial Bot Trading on WOO X

Mizar brings forward a cryptocurrency trading platform that manages, optimizes, and automates trade in a way that doesn’t require users to spend countless hours staring at charts. Now, the company is proud to announce its new non-custodial bot trading feature available on WOO X. Mizar partnered with WOO Network...
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase CEO Calls for Regulation of Centralized Crypto Entities

The demise of FTX has set back crypto by years and this disaster is likely to stir regulators into action. Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, for one, believes that ideal crypto regulations should start with centralized actors since most of the damage to the consumers has been done by these entities.
Reuters

Argentina to introduce income tax relief in January

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's government will raise the floor for income taxes in January, the country's Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday, amid union demands to ease the burden on workers.
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get

Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023

In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years. You’re reading a...
MONTCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
cryptopotato.com

FTX Completed the Blockfolio Deal Mainly in FTT Tokens: Report

FTX has supposedly financed 94% of its Blockfolio acquisition deal in FTT tokens. The collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX reportedly paid 94% of the $84 million purchase of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The coin played a leading role in the platform’s crash last month. CZ said Binance...
cryptopotato.com

Talking Ethereum 2.0 With ConsenSys PM Matt Nelson: When Can ETH Validators Unstake?

When will Ethereum 2.0 stakers be able to withdraw? What’s next in the ETH 2.0 pipeline, and when is sharding coming? Tune in to our latest episode with Matt Nelson. Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake has undoubtedly been the most significant technical accomplishment in the blockchain industry in 2022 and perhaps even beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy