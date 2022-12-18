Read full article on original website
Ethereum Bounces Above $1.2K, Bitcoin Touches December Lows (Market Watch)
The market remains indecisive, although Ethereum managed to bounce above $1.2K. Bitcoin is also headed for $17K after marking its lowest point in December. Most of the cryptocurrencies were trading in the red yesterday, but a lot of them staged slight recoveries and bounced off a bit. The moves come...
UK Advertising Regulator Flags Crypto.com’s NFT Promotion
With the crypto regulatory framework taking shape, advertising remains in the spotlight. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) – UK’s advertising regulator – banned an NFT promotion by Crypto.com on December 21. According to the press release, ASA flagged a paid-for Facebook advertisement for the crypto platform, citing...
Mizar Announces Non-Custodial Bot Trading on WOO X
Mizar brings forward a cryptocurrency trading platform that manages, optimizes, and automates trade in a way that doesn’t require users to spend countless hours staring at charts. Now, the company is proud to announce its new non-custodial bot trading feature available on WOO X. Mizar partnered with WOO Network...
Coinbase CEO Calls for Regulation of Centralized Crypto Entities
The demise of FTX has set back crypto by years and this disaster is likely to stir regulators into action. Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, for one, believes that ideal crypto regulations should start with centralized actors since most of the damage to the consumers has been done by these entities.
Argentina to introduce income tax relief in January
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's government will raise the floor for income taxes in January, the country's Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday, amid union demands to ease the burden on workers.
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them
MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
Social Security payments increase: When to expect extra $200 in benefits?
Social Security recipients will receive $200 extra in benefits despite the fact that the majority of Americans struggle to keep up with inflation. When this happens, it will appear!. Beneficiaries of Social Security will receive their subsequent monthly retirement checks in nine days, which are now worth an average of...
Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get
Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023
In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years. You’re reading a...
Retirement Taxes, Child Tax Credit and More of Our Most-Read Taxes Stories of the Year
Taxes may not be the most fun part of life, but they are a reality many of us can't escape. Taxes affect our retirement planning, how costly it is to own a home and how much take-home pay we receive...
A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?
Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
FTX Completed the Blockfolio Deal Mainly in FTT Tokens: Report
FTX has supposedly financed 94% of its Blockfolio acquisition deal in FTT tokens. The collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX reportedly paid 94% of the $84 million purchase of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The coin played a leading role in the platform’s crash last month. CZ said Binance...
XRP Plunges 11% Weekly, is $0.30 The Next Target for the Bears? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple has spent the week in a tight trading range, but there is no question that the bear market rages on. The price action seems relatively quiet following the large drop XRP experienced last week. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. On the daily chart, the price is close...
Talking Ethereum 2.0 With ConsenSys PM Matt Nelson: When Can ETH Validators Unstake?
When will Ethereum 2.0 stakers be able to withdraw? What’s next in the ETH 2.0 pipeline, and when is sharding coming? Tune in to our latest episode with Matt Nelson. Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake has undoubtedly been the most significant technical accomplishment in the blockchain industry in 2022 and perhaps even beyond.
