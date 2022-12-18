Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew Gulak Wants To Compete At WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Drew Gulak has done a lot in his wrestling career, but he’s never competed on the main card of WrestleMania. Gulak is aiming to change that when WrestleMania arrives in his hometown of Philadelphia next year. Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion, 24/7 Champion, and a Slammy Award winner....
ewrestlingnews.com
Rich Swann Is Looking For A Rematch With Kenny Omega
Rich Swann, who just announced that he re-signed with Impact Wrestling for another two years, recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about a variety of subjects relating to his career. Kenny Omega, the AEW wrestler who previously defeated Swann for the Impact World Title, became a...
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maki Itoh Discusses Her Sporadic AEW Appearances, Her Plans For 2023
Back in February 2021, it seemed like Maki Itoh was poised to be a breakout star in the AEW women’s division. The former International Princess Champion appeared on the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. She took on Ryo Mizunami in the women’s title eliminator tournament. She appeared as Britt Baker’s mystery tag partner at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sonjay Dutt Comments On Scripted vs. Improv Promos, Difference In AEW & WWE Production
On June 30, 2021, Sonjay Dutt signed with AEW as a producer. It wasn’t until April 6, 2022 that Dutt made his debut on AEW television to signal his new on-screen role as a manager. On a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Dutt weighed in on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Says Vince McMahon Should Stay Away From WWE Because He Enjoys Seeing The Stock Price Go Up
Vince McMahon’s name was back in the news earlier this month after retiring from WWE five months ago amid the hush money scandal. A recent report by the Wall Street Journal noted that McMahon wanted to make a comeback to the company. On the latest episode of Kliq This,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Calls CM Punk “Misunderstood” And “Controversial”
Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is greatly misunderstood, according to FTR’s Dax Harwood. Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since September’s All Out Pay-Per-View and is serving a suspension for his role in the backstage fight. It has been reported that Punk is seeking a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Non-Spoiler Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/20/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:. NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons. Elektra Lopez vs. Indi...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood To Get His Own Podcast, Provides Health Update
Dax Harwood is on one hell of a run in 2022. He achieved a five-star rating for his tag team match with the Briscoes at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor show. His recent Dog Collar match, a rematch against Dem Boyz for the ROH Tag Team Titles, is also receiving critical acclaim. So what’s next for him?
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Thinks It’s The Perfect Time To Take The Training Wheels Off For ROH
Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor in March, and since then, ROH Titles have often been defended on AEW programming in addition to holding three ROH pay-per-view events. After the Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, Khan announced that the company would be relaunching on HonorClub. While speaking with Scott Fishman of...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Will Open Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling?, ‘Before The Impact’
The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out this week’s episode of ‘Before The Impact’ below:. “The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively...
Comments / 0