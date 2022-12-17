Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
QC Kinetix Opens Regenerative Medicine Clinic in PharrMadocPharr, TX
Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."Ash JurbergBrownsville, TX
Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops Supporting the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Related
Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
KRGV
Deadly McAllen fire ruled as 'accidental'
The McAllen Fire Department released new details on a deadly November fire that killed one man. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died after his mobile home caught fire two days before Thanksgiving off of McColl Road near Business 83. Investigators say the fire started between the wall of the kitchen and the bathroom.
Credit card skimmer found at Stripes on Tyler Avenue in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer at a convenience store near the frontage road. The device was found at the Stripes on 1826 W Tyler Ave. Police say this was the only skimmer found at the location. “We urge anyone out using the pay at the pump feature […]
KRGV
Blanket giveaway hosted by First Baptist Church in Weslaco
The cold weather is here, and many people are struggling to stay warm. The First Baptist Church in Weslaco will be giving away blankets Tuesday to those who need them. "Since covid, that's really thrown a wrench into things, but our goal is that people will have a warm place to stay if they need it," Administrative Pastor Raymond Sanchez said. "We found that families really want to stay at home. They really don't want to go out to a shelter in a place that they don't know, and be around people that they don't know."
When will the Pharr Interstate construction end?
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you regularly drive through the highway construction in the upper valley, you’ve probably wondered, “When will the construction ever end?” The I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project, which has been under construction for two years, stretches 7.8 miles from start to finish. The project runs from McAllen, all the way to […]
Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency. Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave […]
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
Woman flashes gun after ‘gorda’ insult in parking spot dispute, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at people during an argument over a parking spot, according to police. Yolanda Anorga, 40, was taken into custody Dec. 17 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Anorga told officers the other people had parked their […]
BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
Warming shelters to open across Valley as temperatures drop below freezing
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Warming centers will be opening for residents across the Rio Grande Valley this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Cameron County: Brownsville The city is opening up a 24-hour warming shelter starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24. at […]
Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019. Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records. Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an […]
Volunteers scramble to protect migrants from subfreezing weather in South Texas border
Churches and NGOs that help asylum seekers in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas are rallying to assist thousands of migrants who face upcoming freezing weather. Officials in South Texas also are opening up warming centers to help asylum seekers who have been released from the Department of Homeland Security, but have nowhere safe to go as a frigid blast of Arctic air is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
KRGV
DPS: Los Fresnos man killed in one-vehicle crash
A 68-year-old driver died Monday after driving into a canal in Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante succumbed to his injuries at the scene after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on FM 1575 at around 10:24 a.m., causing him to drive into a dry canal, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public safety.
laferianews.net
New Signage in Santa Rosa
On Wednesday, November 30, the City of Santa Rosa posted on its Facebook,. “Currently, signs are being installed by the Texas Department of Transportation as you enter the City of Santa Rosa, Home of the Mighty Warriors.”
BPUB provides tips for inclement weather
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board encourages area residents to follow safety tips as winter weather arrives this week. BPUB asks customers to inspect their windows for damaged caulking or any signs of drafts. The board also recommends sealing up spots with exterior caulking. Inspecting doors to see if any light or […]
School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
Comments / 0