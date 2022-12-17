ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Feria, TX

ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Deadly McAllen fire ruled as 'accidental'

The McAllen Fire Department released new details on a deadly November fire that killed one man. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died after his mobile home caught fire two days before Thanksgiving off of McColl Road near Business 83. Investigators say the fire started between the wall of the kitchen and the bathroom.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Blanket giveaway hosted by First Baptist Church in Weslaco

The cold weather is here, and many people are struggling to stay warm. The First Baptist Church in Weslaco will be giving away blankets Tuesday to those who need them. "Since covid, that's really thrown a wrench into things, but our goal is that people will have a warm place to stay if they need it," Administrative Pastor Raymond Sanchez said. "We found that families really want to stay at home. They really don't want to go out to a shelter in a place that they don't know, and be around people that they don't know."
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

When will the Pharr Interstate construction end?

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you regularly drive through the highway construction in the upper valley, you’ve probably wondered, “When will the construction ever end?” The I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project, which has been under construction for two years, stretches 7.8 miles from start to finish. The project runs from McAllen, all the way to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019. Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records. Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Border Report

Volunteers scramble to protect migrants from subfreezing weather in South Texas border

Churches and NGOs that help asylum seekers in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas are rallying to assist thousands of migrants who face upcoming freezing weather. Officials in South Texas also are opening up warming centers to help asylum seekers who have been released from the Department of Homeland Security, but have nowhere safe to go as a frigid blast of Arctic air is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

DPS: Los Fresnos man killed in one-vehicle crash

A 68-year-old driver died Monday after driving into a canal in Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante succumbed to his injuries at the scene after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on FM 1575 at around 10:24 a.m., causing him to drive into a dry canal, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public safety.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
laferianews.net

New Signage in Santa Rosa

On Wednesday, November 30, the City of Santa Rosa posted on its Facebook,. “Currently, signs are being installed by the Texas Department of Transportation as you enter the City of Santa Rosa, Home of the Mighty Warriors.”
SANTA ROSA, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB provides tips for inclement weather

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board encourages area residents to follow safety tips as winter weather arrives this week. BPUB asks customers to inspect their windows for damaged caulking or any signs of drafts. The board also recommends sealing up spots with exterior caulking. Inspecting doors to see if any light or […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
EDCOUCH, TX

