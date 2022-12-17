Read full article on original website
San Benito’s Morelos and Sombra streets experience water outage
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito announced water will be off in the area of Morelos and Sombra streets until further notice, officials said Wednesday. A tweet from the city stated crews will be working on changing out a fire hydrant at the intersection of Zaragosa and Corral streets. As a […]
TxDOT prepares Valley roadways with anti-ice solution
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for potential ice on roadways as temperatures are expected to drop across the state. TxDOT maintenance crews will begin pretreating bridges and overpasses with anti-icing agent in Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties starting Thursday. The agent helps prevent ice from forming on the pavement, […]
Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
Volunteers scramble to protect migrants from subfreezing weather in South Texas border
Churches and NGOs that help asylum seekers in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas are rallying to assist thousands of migrants who face upcoming freezing weather. Officials in South Texas also are opening up warming centers to help asylum seekers who have been released from the Department of Homeland Security, but have nowhere safe to go as a frigid blast of Arctic air is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
Basilica of San Juan opens new rooms for more prayer candles
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valley-National Shrine blessed new twin candle rooms at its church. The construction comes as a result of thousands of candles being crowded as they are lit at the basilica. The candle rooms are located on their own plaza on the north […]
Deadly McAllen fire ruled as 'accidental'
The McAllen Fire Department released new details on a deadly November fire that killed one man. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died after his mobile home caught fire two days before Thanksgiving off of McColl Road near Business 83. Investigators say the fire started between the wall of the kitchen and the bathroom.
Price Dropped $300k for Edinburg, TX Home That Looks Like a Resort
**Update this home was originally listed for $3.1 million and has now dropped to 2.8 million. Let me know when your housewarming party is. When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
When will the Pharr Interstate construction end?
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you regularly drive through the highway construction in the upper valley, you’ve probably wondered, “When will the construction ever end?” The I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project, which has been under construction for two years, stretches 7.8 miles from start to finish. The project runs from McAllen, all the way to […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
Now is the time to prepare for dangerous cold conditions in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Very cold air is plunging southward toward the Rio Grande Valley. Now is the time to prepare for the sub-freezing weather and dangerous wind chill or “feels like” temperatures expected Friday through Sunday. Always remember the 4 P’s: People. pets, plants, and pipes. The official start of winter is Wednesday, Dec. […]
Appliance Likely Cause Of Deadly McAllen Mobile Home Fire
McAllen fire officials say extensive damage is preventing them from confirming the cause of deadly mobile home fire last month. Officials told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was sparked by an appliance and were able to pinpoint the source to a wall separating the kitchen and bathroom. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died in the fire at a mobile home park at McColl and Fir the evening of November 22nd.
Blanket giveaway hosted by First Baptist Church in Weslaco
The cold weather is here, and many people are struggling to stay warm. The First Baptist Church in Weslaco will be giving away blankets Tuesday to those who need them. "Since covid, that's really thrown a wrench into things, but our goal is that people will have a warm place to stay if they need it," Administrative Pastor Raymond Sanchez said. "We found that families really want to stay at home. They really don't want to go out to a shelter in a place that they don't know, and be around people that they don't know."
Cold weather puts wild animals at risk in the Valley
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front is approaching the Rio Grande Valley, which leaves many animals directly in harm’s way. The cooler weather is expected to affect pelicans as they can be forced to the ground by strong winds along Highway 48, between Brownsville and Port Isabel, and along Highway 100 over the Queen Isabella […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
Credit card skimmer found at Stripes on Tyler Avenue in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer at a convenience store near the frontage road. The device was found at the Stripes on 1826 W Tyler Ave. Police say this was the only skimmer found at the location. “We urge anyone out using the pay at the pump feature […]
Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day
A lot of Valley cities are hosting toy drives. Channel 5 News spoke with a representative of Adopt an Angel, who is putting on their 10th year toy drive in Edinburg. "I know at one point we've all been there, we've all struggled," Adopt an Angel organizer Anita Salas said. "It's just trying to give back to the community."
These are the top beach hotels in Texas’ South Padre Island: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the most popular time to enjoy some time at the beach is the summer or even early fall/late spring, there’s something to be said about the peace and quiet taking a quick beach trip during the winter could bring travelers. Texas is known for...
School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency. Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave […]
