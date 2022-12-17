Read full article on original website
This Week in K Athletics (Dec. 19-Jan. 1)
The men played three games this past week, two on the road at Denison and Capital and one at home against Bluffton. Unfortunately, the Hornets dropped all three contests, including the Beavers hitting a last-second shot to win by one. Josh Decker played in two of those games and averaged 14 points per game. Lukas Broadsword.
Caleb Caul Chosen as SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week
Caleb Caul of the Kalamazoo College men's basketball team was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Dec. 20). The men's basketball team played three games this past week, two on the road at Denison and Capital and one at home against Bluffton. Unfortunately, the Hornets dropped all three contests, including the Beavers hitting a last-second shot to win by one.
Faculty and Staff Dedicate Themselves to Students in Top Stories of 2022
Kalamazoo College’s faculty and staff are dedicated to developing the strengths of every student, preparing them for lifelong learning, career readiness, intercultural understanding, social responsibility and leadership. Here are their top news stories of 2022 as determined by your clicks. 10. Science Society Honors K Professor with Teaching Award.
Top News Stories of Students in 2022 Reflect Outstanding Achievements
Kalamazoo College students exemplified academic excellence in the classroom along with outstanding achievements around campus and around the world in 2022. Based on your clicks, here are the top 10 news stories featuring K students from the past year. Watch for our top news stories of faculty and staff, alumni and the College coming soon.
