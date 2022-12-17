ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kzoo.edu

Caleb Caul Chosen as SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week

Caleb Caul of the Kalamazoo College men's basketball team was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Dec. 20). The men's basketball team played three games this past week, two on the road at Denison and Capital and one at home against Bluffton. Unfortunately, the Hornets dropped all three contests, including the Beavers hitting a last-second shot to win by one.
KALAMAZOO, MI
kzoo.edu

This Week in K Athletics (Dec. 19-Jan. 1)

The men played three games this past week, two on the road at Denison and Capital and one at home against Bluffton. Unfortunately, the Hornets dropped all three contests, including the Beavers hitting a last-second shot to win by one. Josh Decker played in two of those games and averaged 14 points per game. Lukas Broadsword.
KALAMAZOO, MI
foxillinois.com

Glenwood's Luke Lehnen leads North Central to Division III National Championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — From Glenwood to North Central, Luke Lehnen has continued to shine on the football field. According to MaxPreps, Lehnen threw for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns in his senior season at Glenwood. While he was a threat through the air, he was also dominant on the ground, rushing for over 1,300 yards, with seven touchdowns. Lehnen would finish his career with 82 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
GLENWOOD, IL
kzoo.edu

Faculty and Staff Dedicate Themselves to Students in Top Stories of 2022

Kalamazoo College’s faculty and staff are dedicated to developing the strengths of every student, preparing them for lifelong learning, career readiness, intercultural understanding, social responsibility and leadership. Here are their top news stories of 2022 as determined by your clicks. 10. Science Society Honors K Professor with Teaching Award.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
NBC Chicago

This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
CHICAGO, IL
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
PORTAGE, MI
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute

Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing

CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy