Caleb Caul Chosen as SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week
Caleb Caul of the Kalamazoo College men's basketball team was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Dec. 20). The men's basketball team played three games this past week, two on the road at Denison and Capital and one at home against Bluffton. Unfortunately, the Hornets dropped all three contests, including the Beavers hitting a last-second shot to win by one.
kzoo.edu
This Week in K Athletics (Dec. 19-Jan. 1)
The men played three games this past week, two on the road at Denison and Capital and one at home against Bluffton. Unfortunately, the Hornets dropped all three contests, including the Beavers hitting a last-second shot to win by one. Josh Decker played in two of those games and averaged 14 points per game. Lukas Broadsword.
foxillinois.com
Glenwood's Luke Lehnen leads North Central to Division III National Championship
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — From Glenwood to North Central, Luke Lehnen has continued to shine on the football field. According to MaxPreps, Lehnen threw for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns in his senior season at Glenwood. While he was a threat through the air, he was also dominant on the ground, rushing for over 1,300 yards, with seven touchdowns. Lehnen would finish his career with 82 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
kzoo.edu
Faculty and Staff Dedicate Themselves to Students in Top Stories of 2022
Kalamazoo College’s faculty and staff are dedicated to developing the strengths of every student, preparing them for lifelong learning, career readiness, intercultural understanding, social responsibility and leadership. Here are their top news stories of 2022 as determined by your clicks. 10. Science Society Honors K Professor with Teaching Award.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Opportunity is calling: Gary, Indiana needs to answer it
If you’re like me, you’re tired of seeing opportunities for good paying jobs and meaningful careers pass by people in our community. On December 7th, we had a chance to change that by participating in a Design Session being offered by InnoPower, TechPoint and Center of Workforce Innovations.
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
wlsam.com
A Look at the Chicago Mayoral Race Polls with Mike Flannery
John Howell speaks with Mike Flannery, Fox 32 News Political Editor. Chuy Garcia and Paul Vallas are both beating Lori Lightfoot in polls for Chicago Mayor. Flannery goes through this and other data as we approach 2023 and the mayoral election.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property
CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute
Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing
CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
