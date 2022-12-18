So companies can put up permanent signage that says.. Black Lives Matter but it’s against the city’s policy to allow someone to put up a sign that states All Lives Matter? Seriously.. if one isn’t allowed then the other shouldn’t either.. bad choice Bloomington 🙄🤦🏻♀️
This is another wonderful example of trying to live in a community where the vast majority of people are liberals at heart and they think that everyone should have an opinion about everything. It’s a great example of their freedom of speech and have no problem spending other people’s money when they’re trying get their point across. Our local mass media is also entrenched with the other political morons who have always lived on someone else’s money. They have no idea how hard it is to do physical labor. The have a terrible time with it being there way. My parents raised us to work hard and be nice to each other but if you made a mistake you take the blame. It’s so funny when people realize that creating your own wealth is your responsibility not the government. We believe that the 1st amendment is protected by the 2nd amendment all of the others are their to protect our rights and freedom. So stop wearing your stupid mask and try to have a nice discussion with your neighbor.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Comments / 5