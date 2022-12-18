ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Driver, passenger pronounced dead after shooting led them to crash into tree

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two people who were shot Friday afternoon on the Near West Side have been pronounced dead.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was driving near Jackson Boulevard and Damen Avenue, not far from Malcolm X College, Friday a little before 2 p.m. when he and his 29-year-old passenger were shot. Their car hit a tree.

Police said both died of their injuries at the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office identified the driver who was fatally shot as Verdail F. Odom, of the West Side. The name of his 29-year-old passenger has not been released, but the authorities said she’s from Dallas.

Police have not offered more details about the shooting and no one is in custody.

