AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
Behind The Scenes Video Before WWE Star’s Final Match
WWE producer and former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble has become one of the key backstage names in WWE in recent years. The producer recently wrestled in his last match at a WWE live event in West Virginia on December 11. This was Noble’s first match since he retired to become...
Several AEW Stars To Miss New Year’s Smash Dynamite Show
AEW is set to be without four notable names for next week’s (December 28) episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s show will be the annual New Year’s Smash special episode of the show, and serve as the last Dynamite episode of 2022. However, four notable AEW stars...
AEW Star Teases Future IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
An AEW star has teased a future IWGP World Heavyweight Title match. On January 4, New Japan Pro Wrestling will present Wrestle Kingdom 17 from the Tokyo Dome. The show will be headlined by Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. NJPW posted a video of...
Popular NJPW Star To Have US Run In 2023
NJPW star KUSHIDA has commented on his plans for 2023, revealing that he will wrestle out of the US next year. After establishing himself as a top junior heavyweight wrestler in Japan, KUSHIDA gained popularity in the US following his NXT debut in 2019. The Japanese star went on to...
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Match Against Former WWE Champion
On the most recent edition of WWE Raw (December 19), Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in a rare intergender match up. Now Alexa Bliss has opened up about her own recollections of an intergender match she once had against former WWE Champion Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. The match came...
Here’s How Long Bronson Reed Had Agreed To WWE Return
The latest, and possibly final of 2022, WWE return took place on last night’s (December 19) episode of Raw. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed returned as part of the Ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Reed helped The Miz score the win in the match,...
AEW Star Recalls Backstage Reaction To Controversial Match
Current ROH Women’s Champion Athena has reflected on the backstage reaction to her controversial match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Athena wrestled Jody Threat on the October 17 episode of the show. The match gained traction on Twitter due to people believing that Athena was being too stiff with Threat.
Here’s Why The AEW Crowd Chanted ‘HBK’ On Dynamite
Most of the AEW locker room’s love for Bret Hart has been very publicly known over the past few years. On tonight’s (December 21) AEW Dynamite show though, it was Bret’s arch rival Shawn Michaels who got his turn to have his name chanted by the crowd.
New Stable Forms On AEW Dynamite
A new stable has seemingly formed on tonight’s (December 21) episode of AEW Dynamite. The show was set to feature a face to face meeting between partners Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, mediated by Rick Ross. Keith came to the ring first, and Ross called for Swerve to enter.
Top AEW Star Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes ‘Very Very Soon’
The AEW contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are set to expire next year. Dax has spoken about how he and Cash have discussed leaving the company, with them taking a year off from working television wrestling shows and working independent shows. Dax today announced his new...
New NJPW Championship Revealed
Ahead of the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, New Japan Pro Wrestling have unveiled a new championship. The King of Pro Wrestling Trophy was first established in 2020 by Kazuchika Okada, the title sees the champion defend the honour throughout the year in fan voted stipulations. Now, NJPW has...
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Ratings Revealed
The ratings for last night’s (December 21) episode of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. This week’s show was the annual ‘Holiday Bash’ special episode of Dynamite, one week removed from Winter Is Coming. The main event saw Jamie Hayter retain her AEW Women’s World Championship against...
AEW Spoilers For Rampage December 23 & Dark Elevation
AEW spoilers here for AEW Rampage coming up on Friday, December 23 as well as an upcoming edition of AEW Dark Elevation. AEW Dynamite is set to kick off for their holiday themed edition on December 21 at 8pm EST, 5pm PST but tapings have already begun in the Lone Star state!
Injured AEW Star ‘Doing Much Better’
There has been an update on the injury status of AEW star Adam Cole. Cole has not wrestled a match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he lost an IWGP Championship four-way match to Jay White. Cole suffered a concussion during the match, and has only made...
Kenny Omega Says Top WWE Star Is ‘The Real Deal’
A Canadian wrestler with the initials ‘KO’ who is currently a key focal point of North American wrestling television. Turns out, more than one wrestler can fit that description in the year 2022, which has begged the question, what if Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens were to clash?
Injured AEW Star Returns Backstage At Dynamite
A new update has emerged on former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, who’s been out of action since August due to injury. The long absence led to Rosa having to relinquish the championship, and Toni Storm’s previous reign as interim champion retroactively being changed to an official full reign.
