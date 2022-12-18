Read full article on original website
Kenny Omega Says Top WWE Star Is ‘The Real Deal’
A Canadian wrestler with the initials ‘KO’ who is currently a key focal point of North American wrestling television. Turns out, more than one wrestler can fit that description in the year 2022, which has begged the question, what if Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens were to clash?
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Match Against Former WWE Champion
On the most recent edition of WWE Raw (December 19), Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in a rare intergender match up. Now Alexa Bliss has opened up about her own recollections of an intergender match she once had against former WWE Champion Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. The match came...
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
Interesting Backstage Note About Roman Reigns’ Raw Appearance
There has been an interesting backstage note reported regarding Roman Reigns’ appearance on last night’s (December 19) WWE Raw. According to a report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was not physically present at the Raw taping. Rather his scene had been pre-taped at the previous episode of WWE...
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized With Undisclosed Medical Condition
A WWE Hall of Famer has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition. In 2009, Koko B. Ware was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The star spent eight years with the promotion during the late 1980s and early 1990s with the “Birdman” gimmick. The Wrestling Connection...
Here’s How Long Bronson Reed Had Agreed To WWE Return
The latest, and possibly final of 2022, WWE return took place on last night’s (December 19) episode of Raw. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed returned as part of the Ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Reed helped The Miz score the win in the match,...
Top AEW Star Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes ‘Very Very Soon’
The AEW contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are set to expire next year. Dax has spoken about how he and Cash have discussed leaving the company, with them taking a year off from working television wrestling shows and working independent shows. Dax today announced his new...
The Truth About Ric Flair Scrapped Character Change Revealed
A Ric Flair story from his time in WCW has gone down in wrestling history and was recently confirmed to be true by another WWE Hall of Famer. The legend, as told by Flair himself, is that the then-WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd had, in 1991, wanted the Nature Boy to be a Roman gladiator.
Here’s Why The AEW Crowd Chanted ‘HBK’ On Dynamite
Most of the AEW locker room’s love for Bret Hart has been very publicly known over the past few years. On tonight’s (December 21) AEW Dynamite show though, it was Bret’s arch rival Shawn Michaels who got his turn to have his name chanted by the crowd.
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
Former WWE Star Says Miro Will Return To The Company
A former WWE star has said that they wouldn’t be surprised to see Miro return to the company. Find out who the very well informed source is!. According to someone who knows Miro very well, there is a chance he may return to WWE in the future. Miro’s wife...
WWE Star Fires Shot At CM Punk
Current WWE NXT star has been the talk of wrestling Twitter the past few days. The Epitome of Excellence shared a video to Twitter on Monday night, seemingly showing him getting the WWE logo tattooed on his chest. Edris followed up the tweet with a second video where he teased...
Behind The Scenes Video Before WWE Star’s Final Match
WWE producer and former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble has become one of the key backstage names in WWE in recent years. The producer recently wrestled in his last match at a WWE live event in West Virginia on December 11. This was Noble’s first match since he retired to become...
AEW Star Jade Cargill Builds Dream Stable
AEW star Jade Cargill was asked to build her dream stable and she did not disappoint in building one powerful faction!. In a chat with sports show The Shift, Jade was asked to create a new stable but only using athletes from other sports and Cargill’s sports knowledge certainly didn’t disappoint!
AEW Star Assaulted Backstage On Dynamite
An AEW star was viciously assaulted in a backstage segment on tonight’s (December 21) AEW Dynamite as a new feud continues to heat up. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, HOOK picked up a fast victory over Exodus Prime. While HOOK was still in the ring, Stokely Hathaway showed up...
Injured AEW Star ‘Doing Much Better’
There has been an update on the injury status of AEW star Adam Cole. Cole has not wrestled a match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he lost an IWGP Championship four-way match to Jay White. Cole suffered a concussion during the match, and has only made...
