Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
wrestletalk.com
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
Popculture
WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos
Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
wrestletalk.com
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Match Against Former WWE Champion
On the most recent edition of WWE Raw (December 19), Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in a rare intergender match up. Now Alexa Bliss has opened up about her own recollections of an intergender match she once had against former WWE Champion Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. The match came...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
wrestletalk.com
The Truth About Ric Flair Scrapped Character Change Revealed
A Ric Flair story from his time in WCW has gone down in wrestling history and was recently confirmed to be true by another WWE Hall of Famer. The legend, as told by Flair himself, is that the then-WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd had, in 1991, wanted the Nature Boy to be a Roman gladiator.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shares Reunion Photos With Former WWE Star
WWE Raw star and current Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY has shared a reunion photo alongside IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (FKA Kairi Sane). The photos were taken back in June 2022, before IYO had been called up to the main roster alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Faction Formed At AEW Holiday Bash
Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite featured a segment between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and hosted by hip-hop icon Rick Ross. The purpose of the segment was for the two former tag champions to discuss the issues they’ve had over the last few months, which culminated with Lee walking out on Swerve at Full Gear and Swerve walking out on Lee at Final Battle.
thecomeback.com
WWE star blasted for insane Infowars conspiracy post
Just months after alt-right conservative radio host Alex Jones of the fringe media group Infowars was found guilty of defaming victims of the tragic Sandy Hook school shooting and forced to pay over $1.4 billion in damages, one WWE superstar was caught promoting another Infowars conspiracy theory on her social media accounts.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes ‘Very Very Soon’
The AEW contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are set to expire next year. Dax has spoken about how he and Cash have discussed leaving the company, with them taking a year off from working television wrestling shows and working independent shows. Dax today announced his new...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
Comments / 0