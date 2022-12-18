Read full article on original website
‘AGT All-Stars’ Judges, Host Explain The Show in True or False First Look
With America’s Got Talent All-Stars right around the corner, NBC has begun capturing the attention of fans with brand new promos. On December 22, the network published a video of the show’s judges and host explaining what it’s really about. Even though this promo is short, its meaning and hidden new footage is pretty great.
‘AGT All-Stars’ Teaser Includes Legendary ‘Got Talent’ Performers
Fans of the popular reality competition show America’s Got Talent are ecstatic about the new spin-off series. AGT All Stars will include sixty past competitors competing for a second chance at the big prize. The show recently released a flashy promo that has gotten fans even more hyped up for the upcoming AGT spin-off.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Is ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Teasing a New Project for 2023?
America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews recently took to social media to share a cool photo with fans and tease that he might have some exciting projects lined up for the new year. Fans are loving his look in the new shot. ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Teases 2023 with...
ITV Executive Teases Possible ‘X Factor UK’ Return
The X Factor hasn’t aired a regular season in the UK since 2018, and it seemed like the show had run its course. However, ITV executive Kevin Lygo recently teased that the show could make a return to television as it prepares for its 20th anniversary in 2024. Could...
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Reveals The Two Country Singers that Inspired him
Chayce Beckham has had plenty of success after his American Idol win, and a big part of that success is due to his two biggest inspirations. The American Idol season 19 winner revealed the country singers that became his inspirations on a podcast talk. Who Inspired Chayce Beckham’s Music?
John Legend Shares All of His Songwriting Knowledge in a New Masterclass
The Voice coach and Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend is putting up all of his songwriting tips for sale in a new masterclass. Legend is now the latest A-listed singer to join the rapidly growing e-learning platform MasterClass. John Legend Launches a New Masterclass in Songwriting. Legend offers budding singers...
‘The Voice’ Finalist Morgan Myles to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
The Voice Season 22 finalist Morgan Myles recently shared some exciting news with her fans on Instagram. The Team Camila singer, who finished the competition in third place last week, will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut next month. The Voice Star Morgan Myles to Make Grand Ole Opry...
Miley Cyrus Wants to Play Her Godmother Dolly Parton in a Biopic
Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus is ready to play her godmother Dolly Parton in a biopic. The star recently opened up about the possibility of portraying the legendary singer. The pair is hosting New Year’s Eve together later this month. Miley Cyrus Wants to Play Dolly Parton. “Me...
Niall Horan Teases Fans with a Snippet of New Music on TikTok
Season 23 The Voice coach Niall Horan took to TikTok this week to tease fans with a snippet of new music. And when we say “tease,” we really mean it. The excerpt was so short, it left fans desperate to hear more. Niall Horan Teases New Music on...
Hayley Erbert Injured in Accident, Fans Wonder What Happened
Dancing with the Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert recently shared on Instagram that she was injured in an accident. Although she’s apparently okay, she hasn’t shared many details about what happened with her fans. Hayley Erbert Shares Accident Injury on Instagram. According to Heavy, Erbert took to Instagram...
Girl Named Tom Shares Acoustic ‘Winter Wonderland’ Performance
The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom recently shared a special live acoustic performance of the song “Winter Wonderland,” which appears on their new holiday album One More Christmas. Girl Named Tom Shares ‘Winter Wonderland’ Performance. For the performance, the siblings sit around a microphone...
Miley Cyrus Hints at New Music With a Cryptic Announcement
Miley Cyrus is hinting at upcoming music in the coming year with a new cryptic social media post. The former The Voice coach has gotten her fans’ hyped up by the possibility of opening up the new year with new music. Fans are Excited for Possible New Music From...
‘DWTS’ Winner Rumer Willis Is Pregnant with Her First Child
Rumer Willis, who has competed on both The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars, recently announced that she’s pregnant. The 34-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. Rumer Willis Is Pregnant with Her First Child. Willis and Thomas announced the happy news on...
Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole Have Very Different Opinions On Nick Cannon’s Parenting
Two women with whom Nick Cannon has welcomed children this year — Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole — recently posted publicly about him. The two of them had very different things to say, as Tiesi praised his parenting while Cole criticized him. Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon’s Parenting...
RuPaul Acknowledges Shangela as the Best Uncrowned Drag Queen
The most renowned drag queen RuPaul, has shown acknowledgment for Shangela being the most deserving of the crown in RuPaul’s Drag Race. After hundreds of drag queens that have competed in Drag Race, Shangela stands out because of her personality and entertaining vibe. RuPaul Reveals The Most Deserving Runner-Up...
