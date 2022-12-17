Read full article on original website
1011now.com
City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died. Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial,...
1011now.com
Food distributions on pace with height of pandemic, Food Bank of Lincoln preparing for busy holiday season
1011now.com
Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health
1011now.com
Lincoln Public Schools moves remaining finals to January
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools sent new guidance regarding finals to students and families Wednesday, after making the decision to cancel classes this week due to weather. LPS announced it will move the remaining first semester finals to January. In order to accommodate moving the finals while starting...
1011now.com
Popular Christmas toys for 2022
1011now.com
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln
1011now.com
Lancaster county facing different challenges with snow removal
1011now.com
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday
1011now.com
Multiple cancellations, delays reported at LNK airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple cancellations and delays are being seen at the Lincoln Airport due to frigid temperatures and high winds. As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, two United Airlines arrivals to LNK have been canceled - one from Denver scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and one from Chicago scheduled to arrive at 9:43 p.m. A flight set to arrive in Lincoln at 10:47 a.m. from Chicago has been delayed.
1011now.com
Holiday travel ramps up at Eppley Airfield, authorities advise caution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bev Hendrick is worried about the weather. She is traveling from Omaha to Arizona to visit family and feared her flight wouldn’t take off as scheduled. “They’re predicting quite of bit of snow from what I’ve been told,” Hendrick said. She was...
1011now.com
Mount Crescent opens for 2022-2023 season, now with new renovations
HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the opening of Mount Crescent on Wednesday. It is one of Pottawattamie County’s top attractions. Folks like Ella Hanson said they’ve been waiting for this for a while. “We came a couple of years...
1011now.com
Lauritzen Gardens hoping to get people in the holiday spirit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lauritzen Gardens is touting its daytime holiday display called “Merry and Bright.”. It’s designed to make people here in Omaha feel like they are touring New York City without leaving the metro. More specifically -- it’s a bit of a takeoff on the famous Rockefeller Center.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
1011now.com
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City of Lincoln announced several closures and schedule changes. The changes are as follows:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center...
1011now.com
Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard-like conditions for the rest of this week have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students. Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day...
1011now.com
NDCS staff member assaulted by inmate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln suffered a serious injury after they were assaulted on Tuesday. NDCS said the assault took place inside a pantry office. “The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head....
1011now.com
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November
1011now.com
Winter weather to impact holiday travel
1011now.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County officials highlight preparations for potential blizzard
1011now.com
Grocery stores see surge of shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a storm brewing and the holidays just days away, shoppers are hitting the aisles before the weather keeps them home. Grocery stores big and small are gearing up for a surge of shoppers. One shopper who stopped by Leon’s Gourmet Grocer on Tuesday said she...
