Omaha, NE

City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died. Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial,...
LINCOLN, NE
Food distributions on pace with height of pandemic, Food Bank of Lincoln preparing for busy holiday season

LINCOLN, NE
Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health

LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Public Schools moves remaining finals to January

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools sent new guidance regarding finals to students and families Wednesday, after making the decision to cancel classes this week due to weather. LPS announced it will move the remaining first semester finals to January. In order to accommodate moving the finals while starting...
LINCOLN, NE
Popular Christmas toys for 2022

LINCOLN, NE
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE
Lancaster county facing different challenges with snow removal

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday

LINCOLN, NE
Multiple cancellations, delays reported at LNK airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple cancellations and delays are being seen at the Lincoln Airport due to frigid temperatures and high winds. As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, two United Airlines arrivals to LNK have been canceled - one from Denver scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and one from Chicago scheduled to arrive at 9:43 p.m. A flight set to arrive in Lincoln at 10:47 a.m. from Chicago has been delayed.
LINCOLN, NE
Holiday travel ramps up at Eppley Airfield, authorities advise caution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bev Hendrick is worried about the weather. She is traveling from Omaha to Arizona to visit family and feared her flight wouldn’t take off as scheduled. “They’re predicting quite of bit of snow from what I’ve been told,” Hendrick said. She was...
OMAHA, NE
Lauritzen Gardens hoping to get people in the holiday spirit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lauritzen Gardens is touting its daytime holiday display called “Merry and Bright.”. It’s designed to make people here in Omaha feel like they are touring New York City without leaving the metro. More specifically -- it’s a bit of a takeoff on the famous Rockefeller Center.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
NEBRASKA STATE
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City of Lincoln announced several closures and schedule changes. The changes are as follows:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center...
LINCOLN, NE
NDCS staff member assaulted by inmate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln suffered a serious injury after they were assaulted on Tuesday. NDCS said the assault took place inside a pantry office. “The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head....
LINCOLN, NE
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November

LINCOLN, NE
Winter weather to impact holiday travel

LINCOLN, NE
Grocery stores see surge of shoppers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a storm brewing and the holidays just days away, shoppers are hitting the aisles before the weather keeps them home. Grocery stores big and small are gearing up for a surge of shoppers. One shopper who stopped by Leon’s Gourmet Grocer on Tuesday said she...
LINCOLN, NE

