LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple cancellations and delays are being seen at the Lincoln Airport due to frigid temperatures and high winds. As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, two United Airlines arrivals to LNK have been canceled - one from Denver scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and one from Chicago scheduled to arrive at 9:43 p.m. A flight set to arrive in Lincoln at 10:47 a.m. from Chicago has been delayed.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO