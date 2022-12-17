Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
NDCS staff member assaulted by inmate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln suffered a serious injury after they were assaulted on Tuesday. NDCS said the assault took place inside a pantry office. “The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head....
1011now.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
1011now.com
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
1011now.com
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha agents served federal search warrants Tuesday morning at the homes of an Omaha city councilman and two city police officers. The FBI served warrants Councilman Vinny Palermo’s south Omaha home as well as the homes of Officers Johnny Palermo, who is not related to the councilman, and Daniel Torres.
1011now.com
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck north of Lincoln Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Waverly Road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling northbound on 70th Street failed to...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman assaulted and robbed by men in stolen truck
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning. Lincoln Police are trying to track down the assailants and the stolen truck they were in. Police said the crime spree started around 2:20 a.m. when a red 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from...
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
1011now.com
Lancaster County ready to tackle potential storm amid staffing, equipment shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While the City of Lincoln is fully staffed and has all of the equipment necessary to battle the storm it’s a different story for Lancaster County. Staff shortages and supply chain issues are leaving them with just enough resources, but as it is with any storm some things will simply be out of their control.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
1011now.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County officials highlight preparations for potential blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln and Lancaster County transportation and public safety officials highlighted preparations Wednesday to keep residents safe during potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23. The National Weather Service has issued the following:. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from...
1011now.com
City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died. Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial,...
1011now.com
Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a stolen truck used in a violent robbery has been recovered. Police found the red 2020 Dodge Ram abandoned near 29th and E Streets Monday. The truck was stolen from someone’s driveway near Capitol Beach earlier in the day. Officers spotted it,...
1011now.com
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in Lincoln. Monday night, around 10:04 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s, near S 48th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a robbery. According to LPD, responding officers...
1011now.com
Follow these tips to avoid accidental carbon monoxide poisoning
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to forecasts for extreme cold and high winds in the area over the next several days, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless and colorless gas and...
1011now.com
Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of Santa’s smallest believers and their families received a special surprise on Wednesday as Saint Nick himself paid a visit to Bryan Health’s NICU to deliver some holiday cheer. Since families in the NICU aren’t able to be home with family for the...
1011now.com
Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard-like conditions for the rest of this week have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students. Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day...
1011now.com
Holiday travel ramps up at Eppley Airfield, authorities advise caution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bev Hendrick is worried about the weather. She is traveling from Omaha to Arizona to visit family and feared her flight wouldn’t take off as scheduled. “They’re predicting quite of bit of snow from what I’ve been told,” Hendrick said. She was...
1011now.com
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 16 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
1011now.com
Celebrating the holidays at the Lincoln Children's Museum
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft. Updated: 5 hours ago. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car...
1011now.com
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announces retirement plans
Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in November. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, that’s four more fatalities than last year at this time.
Comments / 0