ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Mother, stepfather arrested as FBI, police search for missing 11-year-old

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWUCp_0jmzrjIj00

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari, 11, who has been missing for weeks, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly failing to report her disappearance, police said.

The 11-year-old was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina, about three weeks before her school was notified on Dec. 15 that she was missing, according to law enforcement officials.

"The parents of the juvenile reported the juvenile missing to the Bailey Middle School SRO where the juvenile attends school," the Cornelius Police Department said in a statement on Friday. "The juvenile was last seen at home, on the evening of November 23, 2022, and has not been seen since."

The FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working with the Cornelius Police Department in the search for the missing girl.

Cojocari had been wearing “jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket” at the time of her disappearance, the FBI said.

Police said they began an investigation on Thursday after the school was notified Cojocari was missing.

Diana Cojocari, 37, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on Saturday on the charge of Failure to Report the Disappearance of a Child to Law Enforcement, police said in two statements.

Police identified the pair as Cojocari's mother and stepfather. Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, police said.

North Carolina law requires parents or guardians to report missing children to law enforcement within "a reasonable time."

ABC News' Victoria Arancio and Monica Camacho contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother, stepfather arrested for allegedly failing to report 11-year-old missing in North Carolina

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A mother and stepfather have been arrested for allegedly failing to report their 11-year-old girl missing in Cornelius, North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department said that they are investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her parents reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on Dec.15, according to WSOC.
CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Queen City News

Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance. Mom, stepdad of missing Cornelius girl arrested, FBI involved Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.  Neighbors were […]
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
LENOIR, NC
860wacb.com

Drug Trafficking Charges Filed Against Lenoir Man

39-year-old Timothy Lee Felder of Lenoir was arrested Monday by Lenoir Police Officers. He was charged with five felonies: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin or opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance. Felder remains in jail with a $150,000 secured bond. A Tuesday court appearance was scheduled in Caldwell County District Court.
LENOIR, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday following a vehicle chase. 27-year old Sheldon Darnell Williams of Ruthorford College was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond of $100,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
countynews4you.com

Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts

CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Deputies make arrest in Facebook Marketplace scam

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake. “If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy