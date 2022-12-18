ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the...
RICHLAND, MS
ourmshome.com

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility

Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Regions Bank branch closes after robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Regions Bank in North Jackson had to be temporarily shut down after a robbery on Thursday, December 22. Police received a call Thursday morning that the Regions Bank location off Northside Drive, across from Food Depot, was being robbed. Police quickly surrounded the area around the building. Customers are being turned […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed near Clinton Walmart

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle. The incident happened near the Walmart on Highway 80 just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. According to police, a 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when it hit Donald Brumfield, […]
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Grover continues to grow his music

Dia Grover is continuing to grow his music reputation of “rocking the crowd” which is getting much larger. Grover, a Fayette, Mississippi native, began singing at a young age and decided to keep music as a big part of his life. “My mother had me in the choir...
FAYETTE, MS
FOX 16 News

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

MHP sets dates for Christmas, New Year's enforcement periods

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Expect to see plenty of state troopers this Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas enforcement period begins on Friday, Dec. 23 and ends on Monday, Dec. 26. The New Year’s period begins on Friday, Dec. 30 and ends on Monday,...
JACKSON, MS

