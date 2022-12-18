Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
Kait 8
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the...
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility
Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
Regions Bank branch closes after robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Regions Bank in North Jackson had to be temporarily shut down after a robbery on Thursday, December 22. Police received a call Thursday morning that the Regions Bank location off Northside Drive, across from Food Depot, was being robbed. Police quickly surrounded the area around the building. Customers are being turned […]
Alert issued for Mississippi woman not seen since October
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy of Jackson in Hinds County. Levy is described as a black female, five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, October 25, at...
Pedestrian hit, killed near Clinton Walmart
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle. The incident happened near the Walmart on Highway 80 just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. According to police, a 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when it hit Donald Brumfield, […]
vicksburgnews.com
Grover continues to grow his music
Dia Grover is continuing to grow his music reputation of “rocking the crowd” which is getting much larger. Grover, a Fayette, Mississippi native, began singing at a young age and decided to keep music as a big part of his life. “My mother had me in the choir...
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
Mississippi police kill woman who held victim hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the […]
WLBT
Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
WLOX
MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on local law enforcement to catch those who are stealing copper wire out of interstate and city lights. Brad White, the executive director at MDOT, says the thieves are driving up to these sites, hooking their cars to poles...
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
vicksburgnews.com
Break-in at Helping Hand pharmacy, Sheriff Pace seeks public’s assistance
Helping Hand pharmacy on 61 North was broken into overnight. At 4:32 a.m., 911 dispatchers alerted Warren County Sheriff’s deputies of two calls at Helping Hand pharmacy. One was for a suspicious subject the other was an alarm, broken glass, at the location. Both calls came at almost the exact same time.
wtva.com
MHP sets dates for Christmas, New Year's enforcement periods
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Expect to see plenty of state troopers this Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas enforcement period begins on Friday, Dec. 23 and ends on Monday, Dec. 26. The New Year’s period begins on Friday, Dec. 30 and ends on Monday,...
