ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Frigid night in SE Texas

Low temperatures Friday Morning will range from the middle teens to near 20. Wind chills near zero in the Lakes to the single digits expected in the Triangle.
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

The science of wind chills

AUSTIN, Texas — As we all know by now, we're expecting much colder temperatures during the back half of Thursday, with wind chills nearing the zero-degree mark, prompting wind chill warnings for much of Central Texas. With that in mind, many would wonder, "What is a wind chill?" So,...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Louisiana takes inaugural Bayou Border Battle over Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The inaugural Bayou Border Battle is in the books with Louisiana winning six of the ten matchups with Texas. While the Lone Star State didn't capture bragging rights, both Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson dominated their opponents from the Pelican State on Day 2. The Timberwolves...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy