12newsnow.com
NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
12newsnow.com
Frigid night in SE Texas
Low temperatures Friday Morning will range from the middle teens to near 20. Wind chills near zero in the Lakes to the single digits expected in the Triangle.
12newsnow.com
The science of wind chills
AUSTIN, Texas — As we all know by now, we're expecting much colder temperatures during the back half of Thursday, with wind chills nearing the zero-degree mark, prompting wind chill warnings for much of Central Texas. With that in mind, many would wonder, "What is a wind chill?" So,...
12newsnow.com
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senators recommend better mental health care access and school security
UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. A special Texas Senate committee that convened in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting made on Wednesday a series of policy recommendations regarding school and gun safety, mental health, social media and police training. In an 88-page...
12newsnow.com
Louisiana takes inaugural Bayou Border Battle over Texas
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The inaugural Bayou Border Battle is in the books with Louisiana winning six of the ten matchups with Texas. While the Lone Star State didn't capture bragging rights, both Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson dominated their opponents from the Pelican State on Day 2. The Timberwolves...
