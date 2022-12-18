ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Haddam Killingworth Town & Community Calendar December 22 – 29, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For the latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, December 22. Dungeons and Dragons for Teens 5:00 p.m. Killingworth Library. Sunday, December 25.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Update: Haddam Board of Selectmen Meeting, December 12, 2022

(December 20, 2022) — The regular meeting of Haddam’s Board of Selectmen on December 12, 2022, at Town Hall was called to order by First Selectman Bob McGarry at 6:35 pm. Selectmen Kate Anderson and Sean Moriarty and Administrative Assistant JoAnn Ricciardelli were in attendance. The minutes of...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Obituary: Donald Woickelman

According to Legacy.com and The Middletown Press, Donald Woickelman, formerly of Higganum, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. For more information and service details, click here.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Scouts Can & Bottle Drive, January 7, 2023

(December 20, 2022) — Haddam Scouts BSA Troops #44 & #44G will be collecting returnable cans and bottles at the Community Center at 9 Candlewood Hill Road in Higganum Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The money raised supports the troop activities such as trips, campouts, and outings.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

KVFC & Guilford Professional Firefighters Rescue Dog on Cliff

(December 19, 2022)—Busy day for D-Shift yesterday. Guilford Professional Firefighters responded for mutual aid to the town of Killingworth for assistance with a high angle rope rescue. Guilford Professional Firefighters are specially trained in many specialized emergency capabilities including high angle rescue. A report of a hiker and their...
GUILFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Killingworth: Thursday Storm Preparation Tips

(December 21, 2022) —Thursday’s storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and a flash freeze Friday night into Saturday. In advance of the storm, road closure barricades will be placed on both ends of Lover’s Lane tomorrow. The road crew will be out Friday to sand the roads in advance of the flash freeze on Friday.
KILLINGWORTH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy