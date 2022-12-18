ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty. Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing. Banta pleaded no contest...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities find meth lab after executing search warrant in Appleton, one arrested

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody after authorities in Outagamie County executed a search warrant and discovered a meth lab. In a release sent by the Appleton Police Department, on December 21, 2022, members of their SWAT Team, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team (DCI JTT), and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of South Chain Drive at around 11:00 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-20-22 fourth person convicted of election fraud in fdl county

A fourth person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Jamie M. Wells was convicted of misdemeanor election fraud for illegally voting in the November 2020 election. According to a criminal complaint Wells used a P.O Box address as her residential voting address, and never lived in the ward where she registered and voted. The investigation also revealed that Wells did not live in Fond du Lac County despite voting in Fond du Lac County. District Attorney Toney stated “The overwhelming majority of citizens that participate in our elections do so lawfully but when the law is broken we must seek accountability to protect the integrity of electoral process. All five P.O. Box cases in Fond du Lac County have been resolved with three convictions and two defendants that illegally registered to vote but did not vote receiving deferred prosecution agreements, which will result in the dismissal of those two cases.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused Berating Law Enforcement

Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman who allegedly spit and cursed at Law Enforcement while being detained. Jennifer L, Thomas is charged with Discharging Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement, Threats To Law Enforcement and Possession of Cocaine. Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance at a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
radioplusinfo.com

12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center

Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance

The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Winnebago County issues winter emergency homeless shelter order

UPDATE: Statement from Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel:. Beginning this evening at 6pm, the county will run a shelter at the location of the Day-by-Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Avenue. The county is being supported by the city of Oshkosh. As more information becomes available, we will update. At...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Handgun Fired During Oshkosh Disturbance; Two Women in Custody

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a disturbance that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Police say a handgun was fired. No one was injured. Police say those involved knew each other. Two women are in custody. Police are...
OSHKOSH, WI

