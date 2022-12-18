Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty. Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing. Banta pleaded no contest...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities find meth lab after executing search warrant in Appleton, one arrested
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody after authorities in Outagamie County executed a search warrant and discovered a meth lab. In a release sent by the Appleton Police Department, on December 21, 2022, members of their SWAT Team, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team (DCI JTT), and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of South Chain Drive at around 11:00 a.m.
Man accused of trying to make meth in Appleton home
At approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, DCI JTT, and LWAM executed a search warrant in the 3000 blk of S. Chain Dr.
radioplusinfo.com
12-20-22 fourth person convicted of election fraud in fdl county
A fourth person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Jamie M. Wells was convicted of misdemeanor election fraud for illegally voting in the November 2020 election. According to a criminal complaint Wells used a P.O Box address as her residential voting address, and never lived in the ward where she registered and voted. The investigation also revealed that Wells did not live in Fond du Lac County despite voting in Fond du Lac County. District Attorney Toney stated “The overwhelming majority of citizens that participate in our elections do so lawfully but when the law is broken we must seek accountability to protect the integrity of electoral process. All five P.O. Box cases in Fond du Lac County have been resolved with three convictions and two defendants that illegally registered to vote but did not vote receiving deferred prosecution agreements, which will result in the dismissal of those two cases.”
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused Berating Law Enforcement
Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman who allegedly spit and cursed at Law Enforcement while being detained. Jennifer L, Thomas is charged with Discharging Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement, Threats To Law Enforcement and Possession of Cocaine. Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance at a...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Debit Card
A Manitowoc man who is accused of stealing from a girlfriend remains in custody after a bail hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court yesterday.. 22-year-old Hunter D. Van Roekel is on a probation hold, but had bail set at $2500 recognizance bond. He is to have no contact with the...
Oshkosh man charged for Fox River boat hit-and-run
The Wisconsin Department of Justice today filed charges against Jason Lindemann, 52, of Oshkosh, for driving the powerboat that struck a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River on July 9.
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Using Someone Else’s Debit Card Multiple Times
A Manitowoc man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly used his girlfriend’s debit card without permission. The victim called the Manitowoc Police Department on November 18th to report the theft. She explained that her on-again-off-again boyfriend is homeless, but had been sleeping at her place on occasion. She...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance
The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
seehafernews.com
Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
wapl.com
Winnebago County issues winter emergency homeless shelter order
UPDATE: Statement from Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel:. Beginning this evening at 6pm, the county will run a shelter at the location of the Day-by-Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Avenue. The county is being supported by the city of Oshkosh. As more information becomes available, we will update. At...
Sheboygan Police search for person in connection to hit-and-run investigation
Sheboygan Police are attempting to locate a woman in reference to a hit and run that occurred in the Festival Foods parking lot.
94.3 Jack FM
Handgun Fired During Oshkosh Disturbance; Two Women in Custody
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a disturbance that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Police say a handgun was fired. No one was injured. Police say those involved knew each other. Two women are in custody. Police are...
Outagamie County Sheriff Dept. issues tow ban for Interstate 41 and Highway 441
"This is the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department with an important message. A tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately."
Comments / 2