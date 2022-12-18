A fourth person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Jamie M. Wells was convicted of misdemeanor election fraud for illegally voting in the November 2020 election. According to a criminal complaint Wells used a P.O Box address as her residential voting address, and never lived in the ward where she registered and voted. The investigation also revealed that Wells did not live in Fond du Lac County despite voting in Fond du Lac County. District Attorney Toney stated “The overwhelming majority of citizens that participate in our elections do so lawfully but when the law is broken we must seek accountability to protect the integrity of electoral process. All five P.O. Box cases in Fond du Lac County have been resolved with three convictions and two defendants that illegally registered to vote but did not vote receiving deferred prosecution agreements, which will result in the dismissal of those two cases.”

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO