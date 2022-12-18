Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.

LYNN, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO