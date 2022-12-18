Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
iheart.com
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock: “MSNBC columnist Dave Zirin has written a guest column – and Dave is to the left of Karl Marx – he’s written a guest column complaining that NBA fans aren’t cheering loud enough for Brittney Griner. He’s very offended and in his column he talks about how ‘Utah Jazz fans are known for their brutal treatment of Black athletes…’, and when they put Brittney Griner up on the big screen at a Jazz game – ‘WE WANNA WELCOME HER HOME’ – allegedly there were a smattering of boos, and Dave [the author] was talking about how he was at a Wizards game and they re-introduced John Wall and there were loud cheers, but the cheers weren’t as loud for Brittney Griner, and he’s upset about it… I’m like, hey man, you do know she took a dump all over America and said this country is ‘racist and oppressive’, and she’s ‘ashamed’ of the National Anthem? It’s not all that surprising that traditional American sports fans aren't just overjoyed that we traded ‘The Merchant of Death’ for some woman who doesn’t even appreciate America. Dave is very ‘upset’ and it’s just a sign of how ‘racist’ and ‘unfair’ America is that we’re not cheering lustily for Brittney Griner. Dave Zirin is a Jewish guy who thinks his job is to police the thoughts and all the activities around Black people. That’s his job, that’s what he does. He doesn’t actually like White people and he wants to demonize America and use Black people to demonize America. He’s using Brittney Griner, and he’s used Etan Thomas, who I don’t think ever scored more than five points in an NBA game; so him and Etan are the Batman and Robin of vilifying ‘White supremacy’, and if he can find a Brittney Griner or anybody to further his narrative that America is ‘terrible’, then that’s what he’s going to do. The guy is a joke. For years he’s been one of the my biggest critics, and stalkers, and running around trying to tell me what I should think, and I’ve never liked or respected him because he can’t control what I think, write, or say. I get you’re the overseer for Etan Thomas and some of these other Black dudes that ain’t got no balls and don’t have a brain for themselves, but Dave, miss me with that, and I’m not going to feel bad because I’m not overjoyed that Brittney Griner is home. She don’t care nothing about America, I didn’t care about her when she was over here playing basketball, and I’m not going to run around faking and pretending like I’m overjoyed that we gave up ‘The Merchant of Death’ for some woman who didn’t even appreciate being an American.” (Full Segment Above)
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston
The former Red Sox legend knows a thing or two about the city
Yardbarker
Details Emerge From Knicks’ Pursuit Of OG Anunoby Trade
The New York Knicks are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are riding a league-high eight-game winning streak, handling business against contending and rebuilding teams alike. This streak could not have come at a better time, as New York was heading toward a major shake-up before getting...
Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston
He took to social media to share his excitement.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause
In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Pelicans' Zion Williamson placed in health and safety protocols
Zion Williamson's placement in the league's health and safety protocols means he will miss at least Thursday's game against the Spurs.
