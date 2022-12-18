ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

iheart.com

'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise

Jason Whitlock: “MSNBC columnist Dave Zirin has written a guest column – and Dave is to the left of Karl Marx – he’s written a guest column complaining that NBA fans aren’t cheering loud enough for Brittney Griner. He’s very offended and in his column he talks about how ‘Utah Jazz fans are known for their brutal treatment of Black athletes…’, and when they put Brittney Griner up on the big screen at a Jazz game – ‘WE WANNA WELCOME HER HOME’ – allegedly there were a smattering of boos, and Dave [the author] was talking about how he was at a Wizards game and they re-introduced John Wall and there were loud cheers, but the cheers weren’t as loud for Brittney Griner, and he’s upset about it… I’m like, hey man, you do know she took a dump all over America and said this country is ‘racist and oppressive’, and she’s ‘ashamed’ of the National Anthem? It’s not all that surprising that traditional American sports fans aren't just overjoyed that we traded ‘The Merchant of Death’ for some woman who doesn’t even appreciate America. Dave is very ‘upset’ and it’s just a sign of how ‘racist’ and ‘unfair’ America is that we’re not cheering lustily for Brittney Griner. Dave Zirin is a Jewish guy who thinks his job is to police the thoughts and all the activities around Black people. That’s his job, that’s what he does. He doesn’t actually like White people and he wants to demonize America and use Black people to demonize America. He’s using Brittney Griner, and he’s used Etan Thomas, who I don’t think ever scored more than five points in an NBA game; so him and Etan are the Batman and Robin of vilifying ‘White supremacy’, and if he can find a Brittney Griner or anybody to further his narrative that America is ‘terrible’, then that’s what he’s going to do. The guy is a joke. For years he’s been one of the my biggest critics, and stalkers, and running around trying to tell me what I should think, and I’ve never liked or respected him because he can’t control what I think, write, or say. I get you’re the overseer for Etan Thomas and some of these other Black dudes that ain’t got no balls and don’t have a brain for themselves, but Dave, miss me with that, and I’m not going to feel bad because I’m not overjoyed that Brittney Griner is home. She don’t care nothing about America, I didn’t care about her when she was over here playing basketball, and I’m not going to run around faking and pretending like I’m overjoyed that we gave up ‘The Merchant of Death’ for some woman who didn’t even appreciate being an American.” (Full Segment Above)
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Yardbarker

Details Emerge From Knicks’ Pursuit Of OG Anunoby Trade

The New York Knicks are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are riding a league-high eight-game winning streak, handling business against contending and rebuilding teams alike. This streak could not have come at a better time, as New York was heading toward a major shake-up before getting...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
BasketballNetwork.net

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
