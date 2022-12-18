Los Angeles, Calif. — Closing out non-conference play, the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team suffered a 81-54 defeat at the hands of the No. 13 ranked UCLA Bruins. The Aggies will enter the Big West portion of their schedule with a 7-5 record. With the win, UCLA improves to 11-2, and are winners of their last eight. After starting the season going 6-2 in the month of November, the Aggies have dropped three of their four contests in the month of December and will look to turn it around to begin Big West play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO