Aggies Lose on the Road at No. 13 UCLA, 81-54
Los Angeles, Calif. — Closing out non-conference play, the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team suffered a 81-54 defeat at the hands of the No. 13 ranked UCLA Bruins. The Aggies will enter the Big West portion of their schedule with a 7-5 record. With the win, UCLA improves to 11-2, and are winners of their last eight. After starting the season going 6-2 in the month of November, the Aggies have dropped three of their four contests in the month of December and will look to turn it around to begin Big West play.
UC Davis Travels to Nationally Ranked, UCLA
UC DAVIS (7-4) AT UCLA (10-2) WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21 | 2 P.M. | PAULEY PAVILION | LOS ANGELES, CALIF. Davis, Calif. — A trip to Los Angeles for a match against UCLA signals the end of non-conference play for the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team. With tip off scheduled for 2 P.M. at Pauley Pavilion, the game Wednesday will be the second of a three-game road trip for UC Davis. The Aggies have gone 7-4 through its first 11 games and following the contest with UCLA, the Aggies will have a road game to open up Big West play against Hawai'i (Dec. 29) before returning back to the University Credit Union Center to open up the new calendar year against UC Irvine (Jan. 5).
