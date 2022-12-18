Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End Back Bay Area

At about 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) arrested three suspects after responding to an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. On arrival, officers spoke with an adult male victim who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Based on the given description, the officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden. During the course of their investigation, officers and detectives were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape and an empty duffle bag. Officers were also able to recover the victim’s stolen property.

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO