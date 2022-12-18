Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault & Battery Incidents in the South End Back Bay Area

Read full article on original website
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault in the Back Bay
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent Indecent Assault in the Back Bay. At about 5:15 PM on Monday December 19, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault in progress inside the parking garage located at 100 Clarendon Street. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that she had been physically and indecently assaulted by a suspect described as a black male wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The victim defended herself, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot towards Stuart Street. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm While Arresting Three Suspects Following Response to Armed Robbery in Roslindale
At about 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) arrested three suspects after responding to an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. On arrival, officers spoke with an adult male victim who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Based on the given description, the officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden. During the course of their investigation, officers and detectives were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape and an empty duffle bag. Officers were also able to recover the victim’s stolen property.
MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA
For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven. A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Man Arrested in Assaults of 3 Women by Back Bay MBTA Station
A man suspected of assaulting three women over two hours at and near the MBTA's Back Bay Station Saturday afternoon has been arrested, Boston police said Wednesday. Wetnsy Louicius, a 22-year-old from Lynn, was arrested on a probation violation charge, police said, and officers were seeking charges of robbery and aggravated assault and battery over the incidents Saturday on Dartmouth Street.
Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
New Bedford Police arrest wanted man at Shawmut Village, charged with drug trafficking
“New Bedford police detectives have made a sizeable drug seizure and placed a wanted male into custody. On December 20th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” executed a search warrant at 83 Pawnee Ct., in the “Shawmut Village” housing complex. As a result of...
Pregnant woman stabbed in stomach at Massachusetts gas station
BOSTON — A woman is charged in connection with the stabbing of another woman Wednesday at a gas station in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said. Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers responded to 500 Geneva Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight in the area.
Boston Police Still Searching for Shooter After Early Morning ShotSpotter Activation
At approximately 02:00 hours this morning, December 19, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area near 30 Fremont Street in Mattapan for one round. Officers and K-9 Units both converged on the scene and began searching to suspects, evidence and possible victims. Immediately,...
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
DA: Driver arrested on drug, weapons charges after sleeping in running car in Sullivan Square
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was woken up and then arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel of his running car in Sullivan Square in Charlestown early Monday morning. James Charles Knight, 45, was arrested after an officer saw a...
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
Fitchburg man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of Worcester woman
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Fitchburg man was indicted on murder and firearms charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman and the non-fatal shooting of another woman in Worcester, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Keith Jones, 32, is accused of killing...
‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train
So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
