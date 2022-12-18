Read full article on original website
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR'
What was said at the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Kings. "It's a huge game. We talked in our meeting, it's the biggest game of the year for us right now. They're a good team, especially their top two lines. They've got really good top two lines, a lot of skilled forwards. We've got a big job ahead of us tonight and we've got to come out flying."
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
93.7 The Fan
Pens Notes-Geno fault, bad OT, Jarry ties Fleury, Sully message
Notes from the Pens 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina as Mike Sullivan is tired of OT losses, Evgeni Malkin owns up & Sully talks first 33 games
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Devils 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - Playing their second straight game without captain Aleksander Barkov (lower body), the Panthers saw a third-period lead slip through their fingers in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 15-15-4 in the standings.
NHL
Preview: December 22 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try and win their seventh straight game Thursday, opening a back-to-back set against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 20-6-6 (46 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday,...
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Looking back at the last few days, the Devils got a glimpse of potential players of the future. It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
UPDATE: Jordan Kyrou will miss Tuesday's game against Seattle due to an upper-body injury. BLUES The St. Louis Blues kept their momentum up on Monday night, winning their third in a row on the road trip and fourth straight overall. After a quiet first period and a half, the Blues broke the game open with three goals in the second and two more in the front half of the third.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
San Jose Sharks Statement on Luke Kunin
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that forward Luke Kunin underwent successful surgery earlier today to repair a torn ACL. The injury, which occurred on Dec. 13 against Arizona, is expected to keep Kunin out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The estimated time of...
NHL
Soccer Kings
Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts drop second half of the back-to-back
The Tampa Bay Lightning will get an early start to their holiday break following Wednesday night's 7-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and it may be coming at the perfect time. Originally scheduled to travel to Buffalo and face the Sabres on Friday night, the Bolts instead traveled back to Tampa following Wednesday's game, after Friday's contest was rescheduled to March 4 due to a heavy snowstorm projected to hit Western New York later this week.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
Bedard impressing NHL stars before World Junior Championship
Projected top pick in 2023 Draft ready to grow reputation for Canada at Under-20 tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
NHL
Former Bruins Captain Don McKenney Passes Away at 88
BOSTON - Former Bruins captain Don McKenney passed away over the weekend at the age of 88. The Ontario native played for the Bruins from 1954-63 and served as the club's captain for his final two seasons with the Black & Gold. McKenney debuted with the Bruins in 1954 and...
