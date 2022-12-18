ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Attends His 1st Girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s Wedding

By Nicole Massabrook
 4 days ago

Still friends. Prince William attended the wedding of his first serious girlfriend, Rose Farquhar , to George Gemmell on Saturday, December 17.

The Prince of Wales, 40, was photographed discreetly arriving via a back entrance at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Gloucestershire, England. He wore a standard black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie.

William dated Farquhar in 2000. They met at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire after the prince finished his A-levels at Eton College. The future King of England wouldn't meet future wife Kate Middleton until 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1pE8_0jmz6A1g00
Prince William attends the wedding of Rose Farquhar to George Gemmell in Gloucestershire on December 17, 2022. James Whatling/MEGA

Farquhar has remained on good terms with the Earthshot Prize founder, often crossing paths at weddings and other social events with their childhood friends.

While William went on to St Andrews University in Scotland, where he met the future Princess of Wales, his ex headed to New York City to study acting and auditioned for The Voice UK in 2016. The bride now works in business development.

The Duke of Cambridge, meanwhile, married Princess Kate in April 2011 and they've since welcomed three kids: Prince George , 9, Princess Charlotte , 7, and Prince Louis , 4. However, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that they'd be happy to expand their family.

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise," the insider explained. "But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms ."

A second source said that the duchess was pushing for a fourth little one. “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” the insider told Us last month. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

For now, they're a family of five with a large extended family, many members of which they'll see over the holidays. December 25 will mark their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II , who died in September at age 96. King Charles III will host the royal holiday festivities at Sandringham this year.

“They’ll share fond memories, raise glasses and likely make speeches about the wonderful life and legacy she’s left behind,” an insider told Us earlier this month, noting, “There’s a shared commitment among the whole family to stay true to her values and carry on with the wonderful work she did during her time as monarch.”

The Prince and the Princess of Wales will be “front and center” during the celebration along with their three children.

William's brother, Prince Harry , however, will not be in England for Christmas. “It was always assumed Meghan [ Markle ] and Harry would want to be in America for the holidays,” the insider explained, adding that the recent “tension would have made it virtually impossible” to celebrate as a group.

