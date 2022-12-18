Sen. Raphael Warnock responded Monday to an op-ed by Georgia's secretary of state that called him an "election denier" over his remarks on voter suppression."I have to spend a lot of time shooting down false claims about our elections in Georgia," Brad Raffensperger wrote in The Wall Street Journal Sunday. "Usually they come from losers. But sometimes even victorious candidates make false claims about our elections."Raffensperger referred in part to Warnock's victory speech after winning a runoff for Georgia's Senate seat earlier this month, in which Warnock said, "Just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings some blocks long, just because they...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO