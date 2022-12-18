ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
CBS News

George Santos won a seat in Congress on a resume full of inconsistencies. Some supporters now want answers.

It's the curious case of the congressman-elect. Voters elected Republican George Santos in November to represent parts of Long Island and Queens in Congress but did not know the candidate was running on a resume filled with apparently fabricated claims about his schooling and work — leaving more questions than answers about how he will now navigate a planned move to Washington.
FLORIDA, NY
CBS News

Chris Sununu says Trump can't win in 2024: "We just have to find another candidate"

"Gov. Chris Sununu, the top Republican in New Hampshire, which holds the first GOP primary in 2024, told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa he doesn't believe former President Donald Trump can win the White House in 2024, though he ""could be the [GOP] nominee."" "But I do not believe, and I think most people would agree, he's just going to — not going to be able to close the deal in November of '24," Sununu added."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS News

Read the full final Jan. 6 House select committee report here

The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday, concluding the nearly 18-month investigation that resulted in the historic recommendation that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his conduct surrounding the insurrection. The panel recommended the Justice Department...
CBS News

CBS News

583K+
Followers
76K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy