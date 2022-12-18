Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny GOP bid to prolong Title 42 border expulsions, calling policy "obsolete"
El Paso, Texas — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to deny a request by Republican-led states to keep the Title 42 pandemic-era border restrictions in place indefinitely, saying the expulsions of migrants under the policy can no longer be justified on public health grounds. In...
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Texas makes show of force at border as Biden navigates future of immigration policy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the National Guard to block border crossings as the fate of Title 42 is still unclear. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins us from El Paso to discuss the situation the city is facing amid the rise in migrant arrivals.
Examining former President Trump's role in violent political threats in the U.S.
Lawmakers in the U.S. have been facing an increasing number of violent threats ever since the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Robert Pape, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, discusses political threats in the U.S., and former President Trump's role in violence on and following January 6.
Exclusive: Trump aide testified he saw Trump "tearing" documents; Meadows also once told him, "Don't come into the room"
Nick Luna, a former White House aide to President Donald Trump, told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that he witnessed Trump "tearing" documents, according to audio files of Luna's deposition that were obtained by CBS News. "Did I ever see him tear...
George Santos won a seat in Congress on a resume full of inconsistencies. Some supporters now want answers.
It's the curious case of the congressman-elect. Voters elected Republican George Santos in November to represent parts of Long Island and Queens in Congress but did not know the candidate was running on a resume filled with apparently fabricated claims about his schooling and work — leaving more questions than answers about how he will now navigate a planned move to Washington.
Migrants, border officials confused, concerned over possible end of Title 42
With the possible end of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy allowing U.S. officials to send migrants home without asylum hearings, there's growing concern and confusion along the Mexico border among both migrants and officials. Omar Villafranca reports.
Congressman-elect George Santos remains silent amid growing questions about resume
Voters in New York elected Republican George Santos in November to Congress, but a recent New York Times article raised questions about his career and schooling. Now he is accused of possibly misleading voters about having Jewish ancestry.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks to inspire and reassure Congress with wartime speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for its support, calling aid to his country an investment in democracy. CBS News "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan talks about how the Kremlin is likely taking Zelenskyy's visit, and how much his address to Congress may help bolster U.S. support.
Chris Sununu says Trump can't win in 2024: "We just have to find another candidate"
"Gov. Chris Sununu, the top Republican in New Hampshire, which holds the first GOP primary in 2024, told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa he doesn't believe former President Donald Trump can win the White House in 2024, though he ""could be the [GOP] nominee."" "But I do not believe, and I think most people would agree, he's just going to — not going to be able to close the deal in November of '24," Sununu added."
Arizona to remove shipping container border wall
Arizona's governor has agreed to remove a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports from El Paso, Texas.
Read the full final Jan. 6 House select committee report here
The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday, concluding the nearly 18-month investigation that resulted in the historic recommendation that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his conduct surrounding the insurrection. The panel recommended the Justice Department...
