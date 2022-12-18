Read full article on original website
Best TFT Set 8 champions to play in Patch 12.23b
Earlier this month, Riot Games launched the eighth set for Teamfight Tactics, called Monsters Attack!, with a full set of new units, as well as revamped abilities for champions belonging to past sets. This set also features independent Threat units with no traits and the introduction of Hero Augments. Following...
How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown event
Kai Cenat might be one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, but the breakout star has dabbled in games quite a bit in the back half of 2022. He even hosted his own $250,000 Call of Duty tournament in October and performed well—proving he’s got more skills than just having the gift of the gab.
Apex Legends’ holiday Twitch drops of old skins are here—and the players who bought them aren’t happy
It’s the holiday season, and over the week encompassing Christmas, part of Hanukkah, and several other winter holidays, Apex Legends is giving away old skins as Twitch drops that players can earn by watching their favorite streamer. Some players aren’t happy about it, however. The Twitch drop move...
Every team Shroud has played for professionally
Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
A glitch-filled ride in Paldea: Reflecting on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet a month after release
It’s been just over a month since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet opened up the new world of Paldea for the series’ ninth generation. In the last month, trainers from all across the world have climbed the highest icy mountains and descended the steepest waterfalls as they catch new and old Pokémon. The new open-world design creates an immersive experience, with many trainers taking detours and finding new ways to spice up the familiar Pokémon adventure.
Yuumi player does the unthinkable and scores a penta in League
Some League of Legends champions aren’t meant to secure kills, especially Yuumi. The Magical Cat’s kit resolves around attaching yourself to an ally and empowering them, which should claim you assists as best. But one Yuumi player called WetPasta5 on League’s subreddit showcased the impossible—scoring a penta kill with the cat.
The Chiefs ring in the summer season with Macca’s Gaming Summer Party
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. This past weekend, Australia’s number one League of Legends team The Chiefs celebrated the start of summer with their first ever Gaming Summer Party, thanks to Macca’s. Alongside the acclaimed hype man JackoGFreak, five lucky winners were welcomed into The Chiefs’ esports clubhouse for a full day of parties, gaming, and antics.
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
All leaked Ballistic abilities in Apex Legends
Christmas came early for Apex Legends fans. Fans got their first full glimpse of what could be the abilities of the battle royale’s next playable character overnight in a new Apex leak. The character’s name is Ballistic—which was hinted at in a cryptic tweet from renowned data miner Thordan Smash earlier in the month—and the leak showed off the legend’s full kit, including abilities and their descriptions. And although the character has yet to be confirmed, many fans online have already decided the character will be quite the powerhouse.
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
Carlos doubles down on Tate admiration, likely closes the door on return to Riot esports
Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez, the founder and former CEO of G2 Esports, is doubling down on his admiration of misogynist social media personality Andrew Tate, pretty much ensuring that he won’t return in any executive capacity to the Riot esports ecosystem. Following his departure from G2 earlier...
How to get the Festive Wreath charm in Overwatch 2
The holiday season is upon us and that means more winter-themed goodies for those who enjoy Overwatch. Not only are there a few things fans can pick up in Twitch drops and by completing challenges, but there is also something players can get just by opening up the game. The...
Best Roadhog counters in Overwatch 2
Roadhog isn’t Overwatch 2’s flashiest or most complicated tank, but that’s part of what makes him so special. In our opinion, he’s one of the purest expressions of the tank category on the entire roster: a big health box, a big character model, and strong peel potential. He’s been a consistently solid pick with a high skill ceiling since the first Overwatch.
Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet fans slam Cinderace animations as UNITE devs ship ‘fair’ matchmaking updates
Furor, relief, and surprise. Those three words perfectly encapsulate the emotions tied to the range of Pokémon news that happened today. Let’s start with furor. The attack animations of some Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, including Cinderace and Deciueye, are less detailed than Sword and Shield, and fans aren’t impressed.
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2
One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
How to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2022
As one of the most popular live-service games in the industry right now, Fortnite is known to host seasonal events that provide chances for free cosmetics and plenty of battle pass experience. Winterfest 2022 is no different, bringing back Sgt. Winter and the Holiday Presents players have come to love. One of the current quests invited players to throw them at three different named locations.
C9 White VALORANT dynasty disbands ahead of 2023 Game Changers season
After almost two years of near unquestionable dominance of the VCT Game Changers scene, one of the great VALORANT dynasties is officially disbanding with Cloud9 White splitting up. The C9 VALORANT channel officially posted a goodbye video today, thanking the C9 White players for the impact they’ve left on the...
Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin
Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin. Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.
The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022
Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
Why was Deku’s Smash removed from Fortnite?
The developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, has shown an incredible ability to network with other media brands and convince them to put their characters inside the battle royale. While we already had plenty of collaborations throughout 2022, Epic has closed out the year with one final big anime collab and weapon with My Hero Academia and Deku’s Smash.
