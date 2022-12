PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. “We’ve been resilient, for sure,” captain Jordan Staal said. “A lot of the guys have stepped up and played some great hockey in big minutes and big roles. We’ve been staying with it and trusting our game.” In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease. Burns is the 18th defenseman in NHL history with 800 points.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO