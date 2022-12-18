Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Will Cowboys’ Micah Parsons miss Eagles game after trashing Jalen Hurts?
ESPN’s Todd Archer reports: Micah Parsons will miss his second straight practice with an illness. Mike McCarthy said there are a couple of players and their families dealing with illness. “It’s going around,” he said. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says
After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. “The reality...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman’s Family Asks for “Prayers” While He’s in Hospice Care
Former professional football player Ronnie Hillman made his NFL dreams come true during his early 20s. The Compton, Calif., native launched his career in college as a player for the San Diego State Aztecs. His run with the university earned him a spot in the NFL Draft picks two years into his college career.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021
Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
Top 5-Star Recruit 'In Contact' With Deion Sanders, Colorado Despite Being Committed Elsewhere
Deion Sanders might be on the verge of adding a potential-packed recruit to his secondary at Colorado. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is currently committed to Miami. However, he has not yet signed with the Hurricanes. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported this week that McClain has been in contact with Sanders.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend
The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old. After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football...
