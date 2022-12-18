ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NJ.com

Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says

After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. “The reality...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Distractify

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend

The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old. After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy