FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia crossed over to be with The Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Henslee was born on October 3, 1938 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Frank and Bonnie Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John P. Loudermilk; sons, Mark Loudermilk, John Frank Loudermilk; and granddaughter, Margaret Ansley; sister, Linda Amos.
Wayne Deaton
Wayne Deaton, age 87, of Maysville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on December 14, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Mr. Ray and Francis Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a life-long salesman, member of the Masons and of the Methodist faith, he was married to his loving wife Judith Gifford Deaton for 38 years. They resided together in the Bell Acres Resort where they have made numerous friends.
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary A. Gipson
Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
Willie Jim Gregory Free
Willie Jim Gregory Free, age 89, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Franklin James Free; daughter, Peggy Estell Ray. She is survived by her children, Barbara Stacy, KY, Louise (Jerome) Ray, Buford, GA, Larry (Penny) Free, Maysville, GA, Robert Free, Flowery Branch, GA; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 nephews; several cousins. Mrs. Free was born on March 22, 1933 in Walton County. She was a 1950 graduate of Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville, GA. Mrs. Free was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She was retired from Lovable in Buford, GA after 6 years. She also retired from McTavish Furniture Company after 10 years of service.
Marion Kay Smith Moon
Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.
Margaret Ann Gee
Margaret Ann Gee, 88, of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born May 16, 1934 to the late Charles Lawrence and Dessie Margaret Townsend, she was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. Mrs. Gee retired from the accounting department at ConAgra following over 30 years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard, bowling and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A member of Liberty Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene “Fig” Gee; daughter, Charlotte Ann Abercrombie; brothers, Lawrence Jackson Townsend, Larry Albano; and a sister, Barbara Joe Townsend Daniel.
Julius Harold Dickerson, Jr.
Julius Harold Dickerson Jr. “Jute” age 86, of Dillard, Georgia passed away on December 20, 2022. Jute was born the son of the late Julius Harold Dickerson Sr. and the late Louise Fowler Dickerson on May 28, 1936 in Clayton, Georgia. He was a graduate of Rabun County High School Class of 1954. In his professional life Jute worked as an engineer for Burlington Industries, Sangamo Weston, Rockwell International, Lockheed, and Siemens. He was involved in the aerospace industry as a fireman during the Atlas Rocket Tests at Cape Canaveral.
Linda Joann Robertson Hester
Mrs. Linda Joann Robertson Hester, age 81, a lifelong resident of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Gainesville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Calvary Memorial Gardens in Gainesville.
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters
Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
Boys basketball: Lakeview edges Rabun Co.; Commerce beats Lincoln Co.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Tayden Ware scored 20 points to help lead the Lakeview boys past Rabun County, 61-60, at home on Wednesday. Ware was one of three Lions in double figures. Brock Graham hit for 15 points, and Jack Collins chipped in 14. Justyce Sadler had 7. COMMERCE 58,
Unemployment rate declines in Gainesville, Northeast Georgia
Unemployment rates declined both in Gainesville and the Northeast Georgia area from October to November. In the latest report released Thursday morning by the Georgia Department of Labor, the rate in Gainesville went from 2.5 percent in October to 2.2 percent in November. In the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission, an area encompassing Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the rate declined from 2.7 percent to 2.4.
Girls basketball: Chestatee routs Forsyth Central; Hab knocks off Lakeview; Buford wins; White Co. falls
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Addison Boyd scored 13 points to lead the Chestatee girls past Forsyth Central, 64-19, at home on Tuesday. Boyd was one of three Lady War Eagles (8-3, 3-1) in double figures. Sierra Yarbrough and Riley Black added 11 points each, and Caroline Bull chipped in 8.
Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust
Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
Girls basketball: Buford shuts down NoFo in 2nd half to win; Rabun routs Lakeview
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Buford used its defense to pull away from North Forsyth in the second half en route to a 51-38 win at Walnut Grove on Wednesday. North Forsyth (5-4) jumped on the Lady Wolves in the first quarter, behind six points from London Weaver, to take a 14-9 lead.
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Habersham County backs hospital to keep doors open amid financial downturn
The Habersham County Commission is extending a $1.5-million line of credit to keep the county’s hospital open. The commission voted unanimously Monday night to allow Habersham Medical Center to draw on the line of credit to cover costs that allow the Demorest facility to continue operating. Less money coming...
Hiawassee woman charged with intentionally running over teen
A Hiawassee woman was jailed Friday after a Towns County deputy witnessed her allegedly swerve a vehicle off the roadway in an aggressive manner to intentionally run over a teenage girl. Samantha Beck, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged by both the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol....
