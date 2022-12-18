Read full article on original website
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Windy early. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
Beyond the Kitchen: J-Petal & Poke shares healthy fare at second location
The healthy options available at J-Petal & Poké are no longer limited to downtown Waco. The restaurant, which opened its first location in October 2018 in Waco, launched its second site in Hewitt in May 2021. While the restaurant is far from the ordinary fare, the customer can be...
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
YMCA merger leads to facility upgrades
After 136 years serving the McLennan County area, the YMCA of Central Texas merged with the larger YMCA of Greater Williamson County on Jan. 1, 2022. Under the direction of the local board and Executive Director Michelle Cornelissens, an ambitious facility renovation and upgrade on virtually the entire Harvey Drive location is underway.
Waco Rowing Center pitching state champs at Tradinghouse
A Philadelphia native who likes the water in McLennan County floated an idea past county commissioners Tuesday, one that could bring 2,500 rowing competitors and their families to the area in late April. Waco Rowing Center Executive Director Matthew Scheuritzel said his group wants to bring the Texas Rowing Championship...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Pilates offers something for everybody: Injury leads Waco athlete to fitness regimen
Infinity Pilates founder and instructor Rae Snyder is a petite and vivacious force in Waco’s fitness scene. Clad in colorful and fun blue leggings and a pink exercise top for this interview, Snyder passionately spoke of the benefits of Pilates. Discovering this user-friendly fitness regimen years ago ultimately set...
Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas
On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition. Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards...
Baylor Bears set to sign nation's No. 21 class
Gathering momentum from last year’s Big 12 championship, Baylor is set to sign the nation’s No. 21 recruiting class featuring 10 high school players ranked in the Tribune-Herald’s Top 100 in Texas. With the NCAA early signing period beginning Wednesday, the Bears had 21 high school commitments...
Andrews flirts with triple-double as No. 24 Bears engulf Long Beach, 73-52
Sure, there were times this gift might have felt like the socks or underwear of under-the-tree offerings. But, ultimately, a win is always a pretty practical present. “I told you I had a gift for ya!” said Baylor point guard Sarah Andrews as she strolled into the interview room. She had indeed expressed that sentiment to the media the day before.
John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl
Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl. When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth. That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the...
