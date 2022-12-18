Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Thai man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. - A man from Thailand was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and selling firearms. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Kong Xiong, of Thailand, was sentenced on Dec. 20, by the Chief U.S. District Judge for distributing marijuana and selling firearms. Xiong was sentenced...
doniphanherald.com
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen
OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation
OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha police officers placed on leave after FBI conducts searches
OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths. FBI agents Tuesday morning served federal search warrants at the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman...
fox42kptm.com
Warrant served by FBI at home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo among others
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Federal agents served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the south Omaha home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo, and warrants were also served for two Omaha police officers. FOX42 News has also learned there is also an FBI investigation into the PACE organization. PACE is short for Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
KETV.com
18-year-old man wanted for murder of Omaha woman extradited to Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The 18-year-old man wanted for the homicide of an Omaha woman was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday. Keanu Louis was arrested on Dec. 7 in Seattle for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said. Louis also faces charges...
KETV.com
Court documents detail investigation of 20-year-old Omaha woman's death in mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Investigators believe 20-year-old Karly Wood, an Omaha woman killed in a mass shooting, was shot eight times. Wood's family said she was a person with a heart of gold saving up to start her own business, but her life was cut short. New court documents show...
ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’
OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.” In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Mail carrier sentenced for dumping — instead of delivering — mail
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 36-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to two years of probation for dumping, rather than delivering, the mail. Matthew Doherty II, was employed for about 10 days in March as a mail carrier in Tekamah, about 44 miles north of Omaha. But instead of delivering...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Investigators looking for tips in Omaha Bank of West robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV has your first look at a pair of armed Omaha bank robbers. Investigators are offering an enhanced reward in hopes it leads to their arrest. On Dec. 8, two people entered the Bank of the West near 168th and Harrison streets around 9 a.m. While...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
WOWT
Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
News Channel Nebraska
NDCS says RTC staff member assaulted, serious injury reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member. The assault resulted in a serious injury. NDCS said that injuries are classified as serious when they require urgent and immediate medical treatment and restrict the person's usual activity.
News Channel Nebraska
Wendy's in Lincoln robbed by man with gun
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Wendy's manager reported that the business was robbed by a man with a handgun in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Wendy's, 2615 S 48th St., on Monday around 10:05 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the manager....
KETV.com
25-year-old man pleads 'no contest' to second-degree murder charges
OMAHA, Neb. — A 25-year-old man pled "no contest" to murder charges in Douglas County court on Tuesday. Daniel Atherton was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery. Authorities alleged that Atherton...
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
