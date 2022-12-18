ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News Channel Nebraska

Thai man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm crimes

OMAHA, Neb. - A man from Thailand was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for drug trafficking and selling firearms. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Kong Xiong, of Thailand, was sentenced on Dec. 20, by the Chief U.S. District Judge for distributing marijuana and selling firearms. Xiong was sentenced...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen

OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
BELLEVUE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation

OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
TABOR, IA
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha police officers placed on leave after FBI conducts searches

OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths. FBI agents Tuesday morning served federal search warrants at the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Warrant served by FBI at home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo among others

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Federal agents served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the south Omaha home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo, and warrants were also served for two Omaha police officers. FOX42 News has also learned there is also an FBI investigation into the PACE organization. PACE is short for Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’

OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.”  In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NDCS says RTC staff member assaulted, serious injury reported

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member. The assault resulted in a serious injury. NDCS said that injuries are classified as serious when they require urgent and immediate medical treatment and restrict the person's usual activity.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wendy's in Lincoln robbed by man with gun

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Wendy's manager reported that the business was robbed by a man with a handgun in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Wendy's, 2615 S 48th St., on Monday around 10:05 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the manager....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

25-year-old man pleads 'no contest' to second-degree murder charges

OMAHA, Neb. — A 25-year-old man pled "no contest" to murder charges in Douglas County court on Tuesday. Daniel Atherton was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery. Authorities alleged that Atherton...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA

