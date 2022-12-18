Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Scottish parliament passes law easing gender change rules
Lawmakers in Scotland passed a contentious law on Thursday making it easier and faster for people to change their gender, despite a rare rebellion within the ruling Scottish National Party against it. The legislation, which drops the requirement for a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis in order for someone to alter...
Britain Economy
Shoppers throng Oxford Street in the lead up to Christmas in London, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The British Office for National Statistics additionally reported that GDP is now estimated to be 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels, revised down from the previous estimate of 0.4% below. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Asian markets follow Wall St lower on inflation worries
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares declined in Asia on Friday after a retreat on Wall Street driven by fears that strong economic data will lead the Federal Reserve to double down on its interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Shanghai was flat while other major indexes declined. U.S....
MEP in Qatar-linked graft probe to stay in detention
A court on Thursday ordered Greek MEP Eva Kaili to remain in custody in Belgium over corruption allegations linked to Qatar that have rocked the European Parliament, prosecutors said. Kaili, who was one of four suspects arrested earlier this month, had protested her innocence and asked the hearing to grant...
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, December 22
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report the third-quarter gross domestic product likely remained unchanged at 2.9%. The Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 17 likely rose to 222,000 from 211,000 in the previous week. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is expected to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third-parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information. Data from Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI is expected to show the country's annual headline inflation likely hit 8.34% in December compared with 8.66% in November. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Steven Bell, chief economist, EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, discusses the economic outlook for 2023, path forward for central banks. (0500/1000) To join the conversation, click here (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Apple's Australian workers go on Christmas strike demanding better wages, work terms
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) workers in Australia initiated a strike Friday afternoon, demanding better working conditions and wages, a workers' union said, a move that might dent sales of the tech giant during the peak Christmas shopping time.
Zelensky says met Duda in Poland on way back to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he stopped in Poland on his return to Ukraine after visiting the United States and met President Andrzej Duda. "On the way home, I had a meeting with a friend of Ukraine –- President of Poland Andrzej Duda. We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
UK says 94 deaths due to scarlet fever so far this season in England
(Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday there have been 94 deaths due to scarlet fever and invasive group Strep A infections across all age groups in England so far this season. The UK Health Security Agency said there have been 27,486 notifications of scarlet fever from Sept. 12...
China sanctions US individuals over action on Tibet
China has sanctioned two U.S. individuals in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet
'Big challenges': choosing a nuclear career in Japan
The 2011 Fukushima disaster made working in the nuclear industry unappealing for many Japanese students, but a new government push to revive the sector could start to shift the narrative. It's a welcome development for some young professionals, who have experienced the stigma sometimes associated with their job. Chisato, who...
Kyrgyzstan's coal mines dig on in hope of past glory
Hundreds of metres underground, Emylbek Umarov hacks out lumps of coal by hand with a pickaxe in a dank mine in a remote mountainous corner of Kyrgyzstan. Coal may be falling out of favour elsewhere because of climate change, but Suluktu's mines hope growing demand from neighbouring Central Asian countries and beyond will help them return to their Soviet heyday.
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
UPDATE 1-ECB's might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos
BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may raise interest rates at its current pace for a "period of time" to curb inflation, said Vice-President Luis de Guindos. "We have no choice but to act," he said in an interview with Le Monde paper published on Thursday. "Increases...
France sends air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron
France has delivered more air defence missile systems and other weapons to Ukraine and will send more early next year, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aired Tuesday. "In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more arms, rocket launchers, Crotale (air defence batteries), equipment beyond what we had...
