(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report the third-quarter gross domestic product likely remained unchanged at 2.9%. The Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 17 likely rose to 222,000 from 211,000 in the previous week. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is expected to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third-parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information. Data from Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI is expected to show the country's annual headline inflation likely hit 8.34% in December compared with 8.66% in November. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Steven Bell, chief economist, EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, discusses the economic outlook for 2023, path forward for central banks. (0500/1000) To join the conversation, click here (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)

23 HOURS AGO