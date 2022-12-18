Is a new Denver Broncos Stadium coming to Colorado? It's far less likely as the team announced over $100 million in improvements this off-season. What's changing?. Even though Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High is barely the legal drinking age, people around our state are obsessed with the possibility of a new stadium coming with the new ownership. A new, potentially domed stadium, was undoubtedly a hot topic when the new owners were being vetted and selected. Even though the former Invesco Field at Mile High has only been around since 2001, it is quickly becoming one of the oldest and most outdated stadiums in the league. Plus, even though the die-hards love freezing their butts off at broncos games, wouldn't a nice heated covered stadium be nice? If you're saying no, you're crazy.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO