Windsor, CO

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?

Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
BOULDER, CO
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks

With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard

This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
A Pair of Feisty Foxes Wandered Inside Colorado’s Coors Field

Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.
COLORADO STATE
Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Denver Broncos To Spend $100 Million On Improvements For Mile High Stadium

Is a new Denver Broncos Stadium coming to Colorado? It's far less likely as the team announced over $100 million in improvements this off-season. What's changing?. Even though Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High is barely the legal drinking age, people around our state are obsessed with the possibility of a new stadium coming with the new ownership. A new, potentially domed stadium, was undoubtedly a hot topic when the new owners were being vetted and selected. Even though the former Invesco Field at Mile High has only been around since 2001, it is quickly becoming one of the oldest and most outdated stadiums in the league. Plus, even though the die-hards love freezing their butts off at broncos games, wouldn't a nice heated covered stadium be nice? If you're saying no, you're crazy.
DENVER, CO
Grand Junction, CO
