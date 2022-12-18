Read full article on original website
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
New Pizza Joint in Greeley Looks Amazing and Has ‘Royal Slices’ – What are They?
slices. The food looks great, but what is the "Royal Slice?'. Just about everybody loves pizza; it's a comfort food. It's tasty hot or cold, it's an easy way to feed a group, and goes great with a soft drink or a beer. Greeley's new pizza restaurant is brining something new, for sure.
What’s the Deal With That Big ‘Red Church Tower’ in Loveland?
If you've driven on Taft Avenue in Loveland near Benson Sculpture Garden, you've probably taken notice of the "red tower." It definitely stands out, drawing the ire of members of the neighborhoods near it. The City of Loveland recently had a meeting about what's going on with the tower, and...
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks
With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Angela Kinsey of ‘The Office’ Fame Seen Having Fun at Denver Broncos Game
"Go, Broncos!" At least, that's what she (probably) said. The Office star Angela Kinsey took her family to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday (Dec. 11) to watch the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans know Kinsey best for her portrayal of the seldom-smiling, cat-obsessed Angela...
This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard
This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
The Story of Colorado’s Legendary Tightrope Walker + Daredevil Ivy Baldwin
Colorado's Ivy Baldwin, a famous daredevil and tightrope walker. Baldwin was born in July 1886 and lived until October 1953. While born in Houston, Texas, Baldwin would become one of the most talked about people in Colorado. Certainly, one of the most fearless. Born William Ivy, he changed his name...
A Pair of Feisty Foxes Wandered Inside Colorado’s Coors Field
Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins
The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
Denver Broncos To Spend $100 Million On Improvements For Mile High Stadium
Is a new Denver Broncos Stadium coming to Colorado? It's far less likely as the team announced over $100 million in improvements this off-season. What's changing?. Even though Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High is barely the legal drinking age, people around our state are obsessed with the possibility of a new stadium coming with the new ownership. A new, potentially domed stadium, was undoubtedly a hot topic when the new owners were being vetted and selected. Even though the former Invesco Field at Mile High has only been around since 2001, it is quickly becoming one of the oldest and most outdated stadiums in the league. Plus, even though the die-hards love freezing their butts off at broncos games, wouldn't a nice heated covered stadium be nice? If you're saying no, you're crazy.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Part of the Swetsville Zoo
Bill Swets started making unique sculptures back in 1985 in Timnath and the Swetsville Zoo was born. The Swetsville Zoo operated as more or less a free walking tour through the area to witness the amazing sculptures that were created on the property. Featured on Roadside America, the Swetsville Zoo...
A Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Champion Has Passed Away At 31. So Sad.
Sadly, it's been announced that a former Denver Broncos Running Back, and Super Bowl 50 Champion, entered hospice care after a short and unsuccessful battle with cancer, and with a new update this evening has sadly passed away. Former Denver Broncos Running Back Enters Hospice Care And Passes Away. I...
