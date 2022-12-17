ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

#20 UMW Men's Basketball Tops Merchant Marine, 68-46, on Tuesday

Senior guard Da'Shawn Cook scored a team-high 14 points in leading the 20th ranked University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to a 68-46 victory over Merchant Marine Academy on Tuesday in Ashland, Va. The Eagles improve to 9-2 on the season. The lead changed hands four times in the...
