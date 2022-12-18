Read full article on original website
Former Hilton Executive, Now Campspot CTO Vows to Maintain Unwavering Commitment to Customers
Earlier this month, Campspot named Megan Winfield, a former Hilton executive, their new chief technology officer. Campspot, an online marketplace for premier RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, features campground management software that delivers a modern booking experience. In an email exchange with Modern Campground, the former...
SuperSpings International Appoints New Director of Sales
SuperSprings International (SSI), a company known for its expertise and innovation in the field of suspension, has announced the appointment of Justin Coulter as its Director of Sales. This appointment is part of the company’s efforts to revamp its leadership structure, according to a report by Camping Trade World.
RV Technical Institute Exceeds Goal in ‘Year of Recruitment’
The RV Technical Institute (RVTI) is proud to announce that it has successfully recruited more than 1,000 students from outside the industry during its “Year of Recruitment,” surpassing its goal, as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “We surpassed our goal by 10%,”...
