ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Book stirs up controversy at Clark County Library board meeting

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a lengthy and often heated debate at a Clark County Public Library board meeting. The debate was about restricting a book that some board members deemed inappropriate for children. The board voted on whether to restrict a memoir called “Gender Queer.” In the book,...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County farmer moves livestock indoors ahead of dangerous weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of the arctic blast forecasted Thursday night. Wind chills are expected to be 10 to 20 below zero and a chance for a flash freeze starting Thursday, livestock producers are taking action to protect their animals throughout the dangerous weather.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky Lantern

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
LEXINGTON, KY
boonecountydailynews.com

Open! 28 Now Open In Frankfort Through Entire City

Barriers on 28 were removed early afternoon Wednesday December 21 to allow traffic on 28 east of Jackson. All traffic can now travel on 28 west of the Frankfort airport to east of Walmart and beyond. Christmas came early this year for the approximately 20,000 vehicles traveling the vital corridor daily through Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky police still seeing scourge of porch pirates despite new law

COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite the growing use of doorbell cameras and a new Kentucky law that makes porch piracy a felony, packages outside of people’s homes continue to be stolen, particularly so during the holiday season. The Elsmere Police Department says a home on Garvey Avenue was the...
ELSMERE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Ky. respiratory roundup: Hospitals filling, Covid-19 map greener

The federal risk map for Covid-19 in Kentucky got greener in the last week, but some Kentucky hospitals are filling up with increasing cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. The University of Kentucky‘s Chandler Hospital is at capacity and its Kentucky Children’s Hospital is close to full, the Lexington...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy