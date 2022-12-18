Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer comments on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble
During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly commented on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. “I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and getting thrown in there so, they have not given me any notice as of yet and it’s getting close to that time. So they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it.”
Athena comments on the process of her signing with AEW following WWE departure
During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, AEW star Athena talked about the process of her signing with the company…. “When I left WWE, that was the one thing I wanted to do, I wanted to figure out a way to get to AEW. When I walked out of that building, I thought, ‘How in the blue hell do I get ahold of Tony Khan?’ Between my rep and everything, we had kind of been in talks in December to see if there was interest. During my 90-day situation where I couldn’t do anything, ‘Ah, just kind of threw away the dream job. Do I want to wrestle anymore?'”
Matt Riddle publicly breaks silence amidst rumors about his status with WWE
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. On Tuesday, Riddle’s ex-girlfriend Daniella Petrow published videos about the situation by saying “rehab is...
What is being said about Edge’s contractual status with WWE heading into 2023
Edge has been off WWE television since the injury angle with his wife Beth Phoenix at the 2023 Extreme Rules PLE in October. According to Fightful Select, WWE sources confirmed that Edge is on a contract with limited dates and the outlet noted the following…. “One WWE higher up said...
Sami Zayn reveals what his approach was when it came to working with Logan Paul
During an interview with SI.com, WWE star Sami Zayn discussed how he treats every moment with importance on television…. “It’s hard to articulate it, but some of these moments might not sound right on paper. Maybe some people felt that way during the Johnny Knoxville match with the Jackass guys at WrestleMania, or in my acceptance with The Bloodline, but for me, it’s all about treating every moment with importance. If it’s not important, why should the fans care? If I had said, ‘Logan Paul? This guy’s not even from here. He’s just a YouTuber and he doesn’t deserve our respect,’ then it’s over. That’s not how I looked at it. I thought working with him was like hitting a gold mine. I was doing a conspiracy thing where I was trying to make a documentary, and my character found this outside person with a global reach. So we put importance on him from the jump.”
How Tony Khan feels about AEW stars using social media
During an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on his thoughts about wrestlers using social media…. “I try to be flexible with the wrestlers and staff utilizing their personal social media. I certainly recognize they are leading their own lives the other five days of the week when they’re not wrestling. They are representing the company as great wrestlers of AEW, but they are also all independent people with separate lives. I try to give people that peace of mind that I’m not trying to be ‘Big Brother’ trying to change everything they do in their life. It’s a balance. We just want people to promote AEW when they can and do their best to help us grow our wrestling business.”
Lacey Evans deletes tweet and Instagram story about autism after being called out
WWE star Lacey Evans shared a video on her Instagram story from conspiracy theory website InfoWars that claimed processed foods cause autism and ADHD. Screenshots of the story were taken and shared on Twitter which led to Lacey tweeting the following in response to being called out…. “I watched a...
Sports Business Journal media makes prediction about WWE’s next television deal
In his sports media predictions for 2023, Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand made a prediction about WWE’s next television deal…. “The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps ‘Raw’ and ‘NXT’ on USA and moves ‘SmackDown’ from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.”
Update on Eric Young reportedly being brought back to WWE
As previously noted, Eric Young is reportedly among the names that will be returning to WWE. In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson wrote the following in response to a question about Young possibly being the “Uncle Howdy” character…. “I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy)...
Backstage news regarding Bronson Reed returning to WWE
As seen during the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to the company after wrestling for NJPW in recent months. Fightful Select noted the following regarding his return…. “We’re told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We’d long been...
AEW coach Dean Malenko said to have been dealing with “serious health problems”
During his What Happened When, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone talked about how Dean Malenko has been working backstage for AEW despite health issues…. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really talked about it, but he mentioned that he had Parkinson’s. He’s also had a heart attack. He’s got diabetes. So he’s had some serious, serious health problems, but he’s still a part of AEW backstage.”
If I Were In Charge – Episode 5 (My Wrestling Christmas Wishlist)
Happy Holidays, you adorable elves! Hopefully this time of year is a good one for you and not a struggle like it is for many. If it is a struggle for you, don’t ever forget just how strong you are. You got this, and will make it through whatever it is you’re going through. Right now in my life, it’s a little hectic. First off, since the summer, some of my Dads fingers have been slowly dying. 25 years in the military doing winter warfare in -60c weather has left him with brittle vessels in his old age. The blood just can’t make its way through anymore. He’s on his 7th surgery now, and sadly the last ones didn’t work on the current two fingers giving him issues. The surgeon he has is amazing, but it’s a very delicate situation. My Dad’s doing his best to stay positive, but it’s hard for him to deal with and very, very painful. Adding it up, it’s 25 years busting up his body serving his country, then another 20+ working for the government for fire prevention, training and putting on courses for new fire fighters, inspecting and investigating deadly fires and figuring out their cause. He’s always done things for others, especially my Mom and myself.
Update on AEW television programming reportedly getting a new look in 2023
During an interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the report that AEW television programming will be getting a new look in 2023…. “I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 23rd 2022 edition
After the December 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Bodyslam.net‘s Brady Alexander…. * Top Flight wins the $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal: Best Friends, LFI, Butcher, Blade and Kip Sabian kicked...
