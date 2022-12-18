ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calleochonews.com

Care Resource keeps dental health as a core service

Care Resource advises people to practice better dental health and oral hygiene. We’ve talked about Care Resource’s many initiatives here, and the wellness organization is back with an important message for Miami residents. Dental health is a huge part of the many health services offered by Care Resource. The organization is dedicated to helping people all over Miami, especially in underserved neighborhoods, gain access to oral hygiene services.
