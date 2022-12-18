ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Video: Brian Kelly, LSU announce early 2023 football signees

NOTE: The Tigers added 25 high school signees Wednesday. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High School) Tyree Adams OL 6-6 282 Marrero, La. (St. Augustine) Christian Brathwaite LB 6-1 213 Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch) Jalen Brown WR 6-0 165 Miami, Fla. (Gulliver Prep) Dylan Carpenter JACK 6-4 234 St. Amant,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
McNeese inks 24 on first day of early signing period in football

LAKE CHARLES – Second-year McNeese football head coach Gary Goff has released his 2023 early signing period class that features 14 mid-year transfers and 10 high school signees. The class includes six defensive backs, four defensive linemen, four wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, two running backs and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Recruiting: Former LSU OL Cam Wire to transfer to Tulane

Offensive tackle Cam Wire, a four-star signee at LSU in 2018, has decided to transfer to Tulane. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound product of East Ascension High School has played in 27 contests for the Tigers. He mas made nine starts at left tackle, one at right tackle (in the ’22 season opener against Florida State) and one at right guard. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU ranked preseason No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll released Tuesday, marking the 11th time in 12 seasons the Tigers will begin the year among the Top 10 teams in the nation. The top ranking represents LSU’s first appearance at No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ragin’ Cajuns follows Wheaton’s lead to win in holiday homestand opener

LAFAYETTE – With a season-high 25 points Lanay Wheaton steered the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team to an 81-50 win over LSU-Alexandria at the Caundome on Monday, December 19 in the final non-conference game of the season and the last outing before the Christmas break. Wheaton’s...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Jordan Brown wins second Sun Belt Player of week honor

NEW ORLEANS – For the second time in three weeks, Louisiana junior forward Jordan Brown is the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. In a pair of non-conference victories last week, Brown averaged a league-leading 28.5 points per game...
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU places four players on Collegiate Baseball preseason All-American teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan was granted Second-Team All-America honors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

