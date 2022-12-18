Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Portal Update: Ex-Rummel star Gavin Holmes to Texas, former LSU OL Xavier Hill to Memphis
Former Archbishop Rummel star Gavin Holmes and LSU offensive guard Xavier Hill both recently entered transfer portal and found new homes. Holmes, a 5-11, 178-pound cornerback, signed with Texas. In three seasons at Wake Forest, Holmes totaled 42 tackles. He played in three games as a true freshman in 2020,...
crescentcitysports.com
Video: Brian Kelly, LSU announce early 2023 football signees
NOTE: The Tigers added 25 high school signees Wednesday. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High School) Tyree Adams OL 6-6 282 Marrero, La. (St. Augustine) Christian Brathwaite LB 6-1 213 Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch) Jalen Brown WR 6-0 165 Miami, Fla. (Gulliver Prep) Dylan Carpenter JACK 6-4 234 St. Amant,...
crescentcitysports.com
McNeese inks 24 on first day of early signing period in football
LAKE CHARLES – Second-year McNeese football head coach Gary Goff has released his 2023 early signing period class that features 14 mid-year transfers and 10 high school signees. The class includes six defensive backs, four defensive linemen, four wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, two running backs and...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Former LSU OL Cam Wire to transfer to Tulane
Offensive tackle Cam Wire, a four-star signee at LSU in 2018, has decided to transfer to Tulane. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound product of East Ascension High School has played in 27 contests for the Tigers. He mas made nine starts at left tackle, one at right tackle (in the ’22 season opener against Florida State) and one at right guard. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU ranked preseason No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll released Tuesday, marking the 11th time in 12 seasons the Tigers will begin the year among the Top 10 teams in the nation. The top ranking represents LSU’s first appearance at No....
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns follows Wheaton’s lead to win in holiday homestand opener
LAFAYETTE – With a season-high 25 points Lanay Wheaton steered the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team to an 81-50 win over LSU-Alexandria at the Caundome on Monday, December 19 in the final non-conference game of the season and the last outing before the Christmas break. Wheaton’s...
crescentcitysports.com
Jordan Brown wins second Sun Belt Player of week honor
NEW ORLEANS – For the second time in three weeks, Louisiana junior forward Jordan Brown is the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. In a pair of non-conference victories last week, Brown averaged a league-leading 28.5 points per game...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU places four players on Collegiate Baseball preseason All-American teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan was granted Second-Team All-America honors.
Comments / 0