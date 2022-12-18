Offensive tackle Cam Wire, a four-star signee at LSU in 2018, has decided to transfer to Tulane. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound product of East Ascension High School has played in 27 contests for the Tigers. He mas made nine starts at left tackle, one at right tackle (in the ’22 season opener against Florida State) and one at right guard. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO