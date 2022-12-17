ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU

Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hailstate.com

No. 15 MSU Falls For First Time All Season

LINCOLN, Neb. – After 11 straight wins to begin the 2022-23 season, No. 15 Mississippi State suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday. MSU fell 58-52 to Drake as part of the Battle in the Vault event at the University of Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena. MSU's Eric...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
LSUCountry

BREAKING: 5-Star OT Zalance Heard Signs with LSU

It’s official. The top player in Louisiana is an LSU Tiger after 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE

Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf Coast Thursday night and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Thursday should be used to finalize measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Check out this unique bullfrog bonfire on the Mississippi River levee

Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires has unveiled its 2022 Bullfrog bonfire along the Mississippi River levee. Posts on the social media platform Facebook have gone viral as Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires have shared progress photos along the journey to constructing the elaborate work of art in Garyville. During the 2021 holiday...
GARYVILLE, LA
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Gives Back To 150 Excelling Kids In New Orleans With “A Weezy Christmas”

Over the weekend, Lil Wayne did a good deed and gave back to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana by hosting a fun day for kids at Dave & Buster’s restaurant. Weezy partnered up with Wilson Sporting Goods to pick sports equipment gifts for 150 kids between the ages of 12-years-old and 16-years-old to congratulate them for performing well in academics and community sports programs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy