fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
arlnow.com
Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list
Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
DRONELIFE
Walmart Drone Delivery Now Available from 11 New Stores in Texas
Walmart’s drone delivery may give new meaning to the phrase “last minute shopping.” Just in time for Christmas, the drone delivery service is now available from 11 new stores in the Dallas area. Continue reading below, or listen:. Walmart has plans to expand the DroneUp drone delivery...
fortworthreport.org
Asel Art Supply prepares to close its doors for the final time
Asel Art Supply in Fort Worth’s West 7th neighborhood will close its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve. After more than 70 years in business, its parent company, Asel Art Supply Inc., is shuttering all of its locations across the state. The Dallas-based business opened in January...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
dallasexpress.com
Former TX Prosecutor Sells Lakefront Resort
The owner of a lakefront resort in Upstate New York has sold the luxury property to relatives for $7.4 million. Former Texas prosecutor Ken McGurk purchased the Lakefront Terrace Resort (formerly Tahoe Resort) on Lake George in 2018 for $3.4 million while working as a special assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
dallasexpress.com
FBI, Grand Prairie PD Mute as Armed Antifa Targets Protesters
The Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie hosted its eighth annual A Drag Queen Christmas event, hosted by drag queen Nina West. But the show was not just inside the theater. Protests erupted outside the Texas Trust CU Theatre as members from Protect Texas Kids and alleged members from the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, traded words.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: Perryman hopes Texas Legislature will invest in future
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with newsmakers, economist Ray Perryman discusses the next session of the state legislature, the energy industry and home prices. Business editor Bob Francis spoke with Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, on Thursday, Dec. 1, after the economist prepared to...
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Prepare Ahead of Arctic Air
It's the holiday season, which means people are running around getting ready to celebrate with family and travel, but there's another item to add to the to-do list. State and local officials are telling people to winterize their homes as bitter cold air makes its way to North Texas. "We're...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
Dallas condominium complex catches fire overnight, multiple units affected
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a Dallas condominium complex early Wednesday morning, just four days before Christmas.At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help.No injuries were reported; However, officials say up to 24 units and counting could be affected. The American Red Cross has since been notified to assist potentially displaced residents.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Aviation International News
Perot Field Name Change Officially Recognized
Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) has officially changed its name to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport following a ceremony last week attended by local legislators and FAA officials. KAFW, which opened 33 years ago this month, was the world’s first airport designated specifically for industrial use. Named after H....
fortworthreport.org
‘I’m amazed’: Southeast Fort Worth family welcomes community to free holiday light show
As the sun set on a chilly December evening, Chris Jones went through his nightly routine. He blew leaves off his driveway in southeast Fort Worth’s Echo Heights neighborhood. Six p.m. was approaching, and Jones was ready to light up the community for the third year in a row.
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
