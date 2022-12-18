Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
bodyslam.net
AEW Release New Fight Forever Trailer Featuring MJF
We have a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever. AEW Games recently took to Twitter and uploaded a trailer for the upcoming game, this time giving a spotlight to the AEW World Champion MJF. It featured MJF’s entrance and all of his classic moves, both in real life and in-game footage.
bodyslam.net
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Says Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW’s Entire Women’s Division
Booker T comments on The Boss and where she may end up next. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made it clear that Banks debuting in AEW will not be the best thing for her. Booker added that he believes Sasha Banks will overshadow everything in the AEW women’s division.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Inside Jamie Noble’s Last Match
Jamie Noble returned for one night only. WWE and wrestling veteran Jamie Noble came out of retirement for the first time since 2009 for one final match in WWE, in his home state of West Virginia on December 11th. Jamie competed in a multi-man tag team match with his family watching on from the crowd and WWE has documented the day. You can checkout ‘Inside Jamie Nobel’s Last Match’ below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is set for this Friday on TBS at 10/9c. Rampage is being taped following tonight’s Dynamite and the lineup has been revealed, including a Holiday Battle Royal for a cash prize, a tag title match and so much more. You can see the lineup below. AEW Rampage...
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
bodyslam.net
Big E Explains When He Will Know His WWE Return Timetable
Earlier this year, Big E suffered a catastrophic injury as he suffered a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland. Big E hasn’t wrestled since. The 36-year-old revealed to These Urban Times that he will learn more about his return date in March 2023. The New Day member is loved by fans, so they are all hoping that return is coming soon.
bodyslam.net
Gabe Sapolsky To Hold A Seminar In January
Gabe Sapolsky has announced that he will be running a training seminar for the first time in almost three years. The seminar will go down January 21st in Port Richey, FL. Gabe has worked with ECW, Evolve, ROH, DragonGate USA, WWN and WWE. He’s worked as a Booker, Vice president, talent scout and much more. This seminar comes with 25+ years of knowledge from Gabe and you could attend for $99. But, You must have completed a training course to be eligible. You can read more info below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Sees A Small Jump In Viewership, Key Demo Falls This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average viewership of 957,000, with a .30 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 14th episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Results – 12/20/22
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark on December 20th on their YouTube channel. You can see the results (courtesy of WrestleZone) below. Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone called Angelio and Chaos Project the...
bodyslam.net
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
bodyslam.net
AEW Files Trademarks On ‘WrestleBowl’ And ‘Wrestling Bowl’
AEW have filed two new trademarks. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” Both are registered with the intent of “covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers.” You can read the full filing below.
bodyslam.net
Swerve Strickland And Keith Lee Had The Chance To Return To WWE And Turned It Down
Swerve In Our Glory would rather stay in AEW than return to WWE. Dave Meltzer recently addressed this during Wrestling Observer Radio, where he discussed AEW performers that would be interested in making a comeback to WWE and mentioned both Strickland and Keith Lee. “There’s guys there, Keith Lee and...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the results for the show below. – Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. – Aaron Henare def. Yuto Nakashima. –...
bodyslam.net
Rick Ross Goes Viral Again After Dropping The F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross went viral last time he was at AEW with his hilarious “Accusations! False Accusations!” Line that took social media by storm, with the clip being used for meme content even outside of the wrestling space. Now, Grammy nominated rapper was back on AEW Dynamite tonight to mediate a face to face with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Rick Ross promised to make history, and he sure did by making another viral moment. This time, it comes at the cost of possibly getting in trouble. Rico Ross was standing in the ring with Keith Lee when he so casually turns to Keith and says “You a big motherfucker.” Now, obviously you can’t drop a F-Bomb on television but AEW is live and there was nothing they could do about this. Keith Lee laughed it off and tugged at his shirt knowing it was not the best thing to say on TV while Exclaibur and the commentary tried to talk over everything and get us back on track. Now, the clip continuously is being shared all over social media. You can see the video below.
bodyslam.net
Gillberg Accuses Goldberg Of Squashing His Merchandise Sales
Gillberg recently claimed that Goldberg refused to have a match against him numerous times. This came as a disappointment for many fans, who simply wanted to see the two duke it out in the past. While speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gillberg talked about his relationship with Goldberg....
