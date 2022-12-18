ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Football lands big-time wide receiver transfer

Drake Maye has a new weapon to work with, as an in-state product will be returning home to finish his college career with the UNC football program. The UNC football program’s wide receiver room will look a lot different next season, as the Tar Heels will have to replace star wideouts Josh Downs and Antoine Green.
