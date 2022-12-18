ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ringer

Lamar Jackson Should Never Play for the Ravens Again

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who details why Lamar Jackson should find a new home outside of Baltimore. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star

Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation

ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign former first-round wide receiver

It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens don’t have a ton of reliable or proven talent at the wide receiver position this year despite having one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and the team made a big move to try to change that this week, signing a former top-five pick to help bolster that position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency

After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

