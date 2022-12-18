WICHITA, Kan. – On Thursday, December 15, the McPherson High Boys Swim Team traveled to compete in the Wichita Heights Christmas Relays, in a meet that Head Coach Matt Cotton mentioned doubled as the team’s holiday pool party. He said, “The Bullpups looked quick throughout the night.” He added, “The meet was a relay meet, meaning there were no individual swims, and there were plenty of non-traditional events, like the 4×100 IM relay or the 4×50 Butterfly.”

