MHS Swimmers Take 2nd in Heights Christmas Relays Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. – On Thursday, December 15, the McPherson High Boys Swim Team traveled to compete in the Wichita Heights Christmas Relays, in a meet that Head Coach Matt Cotton mentioned doubled as the team’s holiday pool party. He said, “The Bullpups looked quick throughout the night.” He added, “The meet was a relay meet, meaning there were no individual swims, and there were plenty of non-traditional events, like the 4×100 IM relay or the 4×50 Butterfly.”
Susan Earlene Everhart
Susan Earlene Everhart, 79, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Angel Arms, McPherson. Earlene was born on March 18, 1943, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Earle Conrad and Ethel Mae (Bess) Byers. Earlene graduated from Central Academy and Central College before attending Kansas...
Johnson Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for Second Time
(kstatesports.com) – Fifth-year senior Keyontae Johnson was honored for the second time this season as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday (December 19) after his impressive performance in Kansas State’s 71-56 win over Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic. Johnson, who earned Newcomer of the Week...
Kansas State Research: Growing Frequency of Dry, Hot and Windy Conditions Damage Wheat Yields
TOPEKA, Kan. — The compounding influence of adverse dry, hot and windy climate patterns slashed wheat yield 4% in Kansas and five other Great Plains states over the past 40 years, Kansas State University researchers reported in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Xiaomao Lin, professor of agricultural climatology, said...
McPherson City Council Notes: Use of Metal Detectors Banned in City Parks, Public Grounds
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The use of metal detectors in city parks and public grounds in McPherson will no longer be permitted after City Commissioners adopted an ordinance on the subject Tuesday. During the Commission’s fall retreat, staff shared concerns about the safety impacts of metal detecting and related digging, which has the potential to damage city property along with disturbing historic artifacts.
McPherson Police Department has Activated Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report online at mcpherson.seamlessdocs.com within 48 hours.
Flickner Innovation Farm to Present Current Projects at Workshop
INMAN, Kan. — The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a January 12 workshop to present up-to-date outcomes from the farm’s technology implementation and projects studying natural resource use. There will also be a presentation from NASA about how their programs can benefit farm management. The workshop will take...
McPherson College Moving Forward with Student Debt Project, Partnering with RTI International for Study on Student Debt
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson College has partnered with RTI International on an in-depth study and analysis of its pioneering Student Debt Project, one of the key initiatives supported by the $500 million double-match estate commitment recently announced by the college. The research project will advance the Student Debt Project and position McPherson College to expand its impact.
