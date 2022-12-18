Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Benson Heads List of 10 Blue Dragon All-Americans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team tied an all-time record for NJCAA All-Americans with 10 Blue Dragons earning spots on the 2022 NJCAA team, which was released on Tuesday. Receiver Malik Benson made some history by becoming the first two-time first-team All-American in program history. He...
adastraradio.com
MHS Swimmers Take 2nd in Heights Christmas Relays Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. – On Thursday, December 15, the McPherson High Boys Swim Team traveled to compete in the Wichita Heights Christmas Relays, in a meet that Head Coach Matt Cotton mentioned doubled as the team’s holiday pool party. He said, “The Bullpups looked quick throughout the night.” He added, “The meet was a relay meet, meaning there were no individual swims, and there were plenty of non-traditional events, like the 4×100 IM relay or the 4×50 Butterfly.”
adastraradio.com
Susan Earlene Everhart
Susan Earlene Everhart, 79, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Angel Arms, McPherson. Earlene was born on March 18, 1943, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Earle Conrad and Ethel Mae (Bess) Byers. Earlene graduated from Central Academy and Central College before attending Kansas...
adastraradio.com
Bette Jeanne (Belden) Dobbins
Bette Jeanne Dobbins, 86, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 17, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. She was born May 2, 1936, in Saxman, Kansas, the daughter of George “Henry” and Evelyn Buckles Belden. Bette attended Lyons Grade Schools and graduated from Nickerson High School with the class of 1954. On November 3, 1954, Bette was united in marriage with Gene G. Dobbins in Saxman, Kansas. Bette and Gene resided in Lyons, before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada for several years, returning to Lyons in 2000. Bette worked as a clerk at the Montgomery Wards Warehouse in Las Vegas, for the United States Census Bureau, and was a homemaker. While in Las Vegas, Bette taught Sunday School at the Gateway Baptist Church. She collected care bears, enjoyed knitting, sewing, was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Bette loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Gary Dobbins and wife Donna of Lyons, KS, Debra Berg and husband John of Las Vegas, NV, Vance Dobbins and wife Tina of Las Vegas, NV, Gale Dobbins and wife Debbie of Leon, KS, and Keri Garcia and husband Robert of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Phil Belden and wife Judy of Oregon and Dean Belden and wife Sandy of Tennessee; thirty-three grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Bette is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Belden; and sister, Ellen Vallejo. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Anna Varney
Anna Varney, 104, passed away December 17, 2022, at Legend of Hutchinson, KS. She was born August 17, 1918, in Lone Tree, KS, to Frank Wedel and Helena (Boehs) Wedel. Anna was a homemaker and always had a beautiful yard full of flowers. She was an avid gardener with a very ‘green thumb’. Anna enjoyed crocheting afghans and was a voracious reader. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, South Hutchinson, KS.
adastraradio.com
McPherson College Moving Forward with Student Debt Project, Partnering with RTI International for Study on Student Debt
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson College has partnered with RTI International on an in-depth study and analysis of its pioneering Student Debt Project, one of the key initiatives supported by the $500 million double-match estate commitment recently announced by the college. The research project will advance the Student Debt Project and position McPherson College to expand its impact.
adastraradio.com
Barbara ‘Barb’ Ann Frizell
Barbara Ann Frizell, 97, died December 15, 2022, at Wesley Towers Hester Care Center. She was born June 13, 1925, in Augusta, KS, the daughter of Ralph and Louise (Meeke) Varner. Barb had a wonderful childhood growing up in Augusta and Wichita. She was a graduate of Wichita East High...
adastraradio.com
New Hutchinson City Manager to Begin in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson City Council announced the appointment of Kendal Francis as the new city manager when they approved his contract at the December 6 City Council meeting. Francis was chosen following a national search and highly competitive selection process. “We are excited that our extensive recruitment has...
adastraradio.com
Flickner Innovation Farm to Present Current Projects at Workshop
INMAN, Kan. — The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a January 12 workshop to present up-to-date outcomes from the farm’s technology implementation and projects studying natural resource use. There will also be a presentation from NASA about how their programs can benefit farm management. The workshop will take...
adastraradio.com
Two I-135 Ramps in Newton will be Closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28.
NEWTON, Kan. – The ramps that will close: on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound. U.S. 50; on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. The...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Will See Slight Increase in Refuse Charges in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved a seven percent increase in refuse charges for 2023. This increase includes the two percent annual increase called for in the city’s contract with Stutzman Refuse Disposal along with an additional fuel surcharge, which the contract permits for anytime diesel fuel prices are above $4 a gallon.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Chamber is Seeking Executive Assistant
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Executive Assistant must be enthusiastic in supporting the Chamber’s mission and be knowledgeable of the community. A qualified applicant needs to be organized, detail oriented, self-motivated, resourceful and have excellent interpersonal skills. The Executive Assistant will work closely with the Executive Director and represent...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Announces Hiring of Interim CEO
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Effective December 15, 2022, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announces the hiring of new Interim CEO Jeff Egbert. The HRHS Board of Directors has worked diligently to find a Professional Interim that is the best fit for the organization, and through careful selection, Jeff rose to the top and has accepted the role. Jeff comes to the organization with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. His most recent roles were served at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado, Ks, and Astria Healthcare in Sunnyside, Washington.
adastraradio.com
Bagwell Resigns from Hutchinson City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – There is an open seat on the Hutchinson City Council following the resignation of at-large member Sara Bagwell at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Bagwell’s resignation is effective immediately. She was about halfway through her second two-year term. Bagwell cited personal and family reasons for...
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Council Notes: Use of Metal Detectors Banned in City Parks, Public Grounds
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The use of metal detectors in city parks and public grounds in McPherson will no longer be permitted after City Commissioners adopted an ordinance on the subject Tuesday. During the Commission’s fall retreat, staff shared concerns about the safety impacts of metal detecting and related digging, which has the potential to damage city property along with disturbing historic artifacts.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere Announces New Board Member and 2023 Board Officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Greg Fast, a local business owner and Hutchinson City Council member, will join Cosmosphere’s Governing Board in January as the City Representative. Fast started a lawn care business in Hutchinson twenty-five years ago and has been active in investing in Hutchinson’s downtown. A lifelong Hutchinson resident, Fast has served on several local nonprofit boards. Hutchinson voters elected him Southwest District Councilman in 2021.
adastraradio.com
Lyons City Council Notes: Oxygen Aeration Improving at Wastewater Treatment Plant
LYONS, Kan. – A pump designed to introduce more oxygen into an aeration ditch at the Lyons Wastewater Treatment Plant is doing the job it was intended to do, with a second such unit ordered. That was the good news given to the Lyons City Council Monday night. Within...
Comments / 0