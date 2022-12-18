Bette Jeanne Dobbins, 86, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 17, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. She was born May 2, 1936, in Saxman, Kansas, the daughter of George “Henry” and Evelyn Buckles Belden. Bette attended Lyons Grade Schools and graduated from Nickerson High School with the class of 1954. On November 3, 1954, Bette was united in marriage with Gene G. Dobbins in Saxman, Kansas. Bette and Gene resided in Lyons, before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada for several years, returning to Lyons in 2000. Bette worked as a clerk at the Montgomery Wards Warehouse in Las Vegas, for the United States Census Bureau, and was a homemaker. While in Las Vegas, Bette taught Sunday School at the Gateway Baptist Church. She collected care bears, enjoyed knitting, sewing, was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Bette loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Gary Dobbins and wife Donna of Lyons, KS, Debra Berg and husband John of Las Vegas, NV, Vance Dobbins and wife Tina of Las Vegas, NV, Gale Dobbins and wife Debbie of Leon, KS, and Keri Garcia and husband Robert of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Phil Belden and wife Judy of Oregon and Dean Belden and wife Sandy of Tennessee; thirty-three grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Bette is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Belden; and sister, Ellen Vallejo. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

LYONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO